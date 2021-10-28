RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

5 Fashion designers to look forward to at the Lagos Fashion Week 2021

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

A plethora of designers are set to show forth their designs this Lagos Fashion week 2021 but here are a few designers on our radar.

Adebayo Oke-Lawal is the founder of Orange Culture [instagram/orangenerd]
Lagos Fashion Week is slated for Wednesday, October 27 2021 to Saturday 29th October 2021.

The Lagos Fashion Week is known for bringing the spotlight on many Nigerian designers.

This year we are looking forward to collections from certain designers and we know we won’t be disappointed.

Here are some of them;

Designer to the stars like Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Uti Nwachukwu, Banky W and even the newly stated Olu of Warri. Ugo Monye’s manipulation of fabric is one reason why we are watching out for him.

Creatively directed by Adebayo Oke-Lawal, orange culture plays on androgynous fashion and gender-fluid garments. Jidenna, Kelly Rowland, and Tems are just a few celebrities who patronised Orange culture.

It is certainly not ready to wear fashion but for those with a taste for the better things of life.

Founded by Dumebi Iyamah. Andrea’s swimwear and ready to wear outfits are a mish match of creativity. Her clientele includes the former wife of US President, Michelle Obama, Tiwa Savage and many others.

Fashion in Nigeria is incomplete without Mai Atafo, a maestro in men, women and bridal fashion.

Structure, fabric and design. Style Temple was founded by Ogugua Okonkwo. Based in Abuja, she caters for Abuja based socialites like Kiki Osibanjo.

We are also anticipating renowned designers like Emmy Kasbit, Bridget Awosika, Studio 180, the talented Odion Monet, Lagos Space Programme, Banke Kuku and many others.

