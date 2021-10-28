5 Fashion designers to look forward to at the Lagos Fashion Week 2021

The Lagos Fashion Week is known for bringing the spotlight on many Nigerian designers.

This year we are looking forward to collections from certain designers and we know we won’t be disappointed.

Here are some of them;

Ugo Monye

Designer to the stars like Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Uti Nwachukwu, Banky W and even the newly stated Olu of Warri. Ugo Monye’s manipulation of fabric is one reason why we are watching out for him.

Orange Culture

Creatively directed by Adebayo Oke-Lawal, orange culture plays on androgynous fashion and gender-fluid garments. Jidenna, Kelly Rowland, and Tems are just a few celebrities who patronised Orange culture.

It is certainly not ready to wear fashion but for those with a taste for the better things of life.

Andrea Iyamah

Founded by Dumebi Iyamah. Andrea’s swimwear and ready to wear outfits are a mish match of creativity. Her clientele includes the former wife of US President, Michelle Obama, Tiwa Savage and many others.

Atafo

Fashion in Nigeria is incomplete without Mai Atafo, a maestro in men, women and bridal fashion.

Style Temple

Structure, fabric and design. Style Temple was founded by Ogugua Okonkwo. Based in Abuja, she caters for Abuja based socialites like Kiki Osibanjo.