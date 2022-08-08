5 ex-beauty Queens and their experiences on the Big Brother Naija show

Big Brother Naija always had many of its housemates who have been beauty queens, but to try to get a common story or thread of behavioural pattern from all of them would be impossible. All of them have had their journeys.

Here are some of them;

Kim Oprah

She was born Chinonso Opara 27 years ago, Kim always had a flare for pageantry right from secondary school. In 2010, she was Miss Regina Pacis College.

At her University, she won a pageant and was Miss Psychology Uniport. In 2015, she has also crowned Miss Tourism Nigeria, and in 2019 she was crowned Miss Intercontinental Nigeria.

In 2019, when she went into the Big Brother Naija house. Her stay was very short-lived, and she was evicted on the second week despite everyone raving about her beauty. The probable reason: she didn't give us highlights.

Outside the house, Kim had gone on to become a successful influencer and business woman, she even has her skincare line, Kim’s secret.

Erica Nlewedim

Erica is one of the controversial queens of Big Brother Naija.

She started modelling from a young age and in 2015 she entered the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria contest where she won the Miss Photogenic award.

Erica was a Big Brother Naija housemate in 2020, but she was disqualified after multiple strikes and an altercation with a fellow housemate, Laycon where she insulted him, poured water on her bed and told the production crew to come to take her away.

After her disqualification, her fans opened a Gofundme account for her and she got a lot of endorsement deals.

Nengi Hampson

Nengi Hampson started pageantry at a very young age. At 15, she won the title of Nigerian Queen ,and in 2014, she was crowned Miss Peace Nigeria.

In 2017, she was part of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria and was part of the top 5. She also won the title of the best evening wear.

Nengi was a housemate on the Big Brother Naija show in 2020. She was famous on the show for her friendship with Ozo who spent a lot of time wooing her.

She had altercations with fellow housemates Lucy and Kaisha on separate occasions where they cursed each other out.

Nengi, after the show, is quite successful with many endorsement deals and her shoe line, Shoes by Flora.

Queen Mercy Atang

When she stepped into the Big Brother Naija house in 2021, she made many people know she was a beauty a queen.

In 2015, she won the face of democracy southern Nigeria pageant. In 2015, she won the Miss Nigeria International and Miss International World classic in 2017.

On the show, she was famous for her friendship with Whitemoney and Boma. She also had endorsement deals after the show and started several businesses.

Beauty Tukura

Beauty also started Pageantry from a young age.

In 2015, she won the Most Beautiful Girl in Taraba 2015 and the Miss Nigeria pageant in 2019, where she won and became the 43rd Miss Nigeria.

Beauty was quite successful before she came on the Big Brother show in 2022. She had her online store Stylish beauty and worked with several brands.

Her stay on the show was short-lived because she had a strike on the first week for throwing a housemate's cap off and two strikes on the second week after throwing her wig and glasses at her love interest and throwing away her microphone. She had three strikes and was disqualified.

Beauty's story is still being told.

BBNaija and Beauty Queens

The show would get more beauty queens because they fit into the kind of housemates they would make the show successful.

However, the essential quality of queens are dignity, poise and character but many times, we fail to see them act like the queens they are. Who can blame them?

The Big Brother Naija house can be psychologically harrowing, being in such an enclosed space with no contact with the outside world can make people act out of character or expose their flaws.