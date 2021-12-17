If there was a fashion university, there would be a course called the little black dress, popularly called the LBD.
5 ex-BBN housemates take on the little black dress
Five ex-Big Brother Naija housemates take on the little black dress.
The wardrobe staple has a celebrated and long history from the days of Aubrey Hepburn to modern times.
Many ex-Big Brother Naija housemates have taken on the little black dress a few times. How did they do? Here are some of the looks:
Tacha
Starting with Tacha, she rocks a mini little black dress with purple hair. This best-seller dress was made by 2207 Tbally.
Mercy
Mercy makes a strong case for the little black dress with a criss-cross as its upper design. This look is very workwear if paired with a jacket.
Cee C
Cee C shows us how to rock the little black dress in this short lace outfit. It is very much like a dinner party look.
Erica
Erica explores the dramatic sleeves in her take on this classic wear.
Nengi
Nengi reminds us of Neo from the matrix in her version of the little black dress. She wears a mini skirt and pairs it with a jacket.
These queens have shown us the different ways to rock this staple. Whether as a workwear look or a party look, it is easy to switch it up.
