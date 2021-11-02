Style Guide: 5 essential workwear clothing items

Here are five items that must be in your wardrobe for work.

1. A statement blazer

This goes without saying but a corporate look is incomplete without a blazer, especially on important days like mondays or you have an important presentation.

2. A turtleneck sweater

There is an inside joke on Twitter about those who wear turtlenecks being fraudsters but we hope this isn’t the case with you.

Turtleneck is another workwear essential. You do not always have to wear a shirt. You can wear a turtleneck sweater with a sleeveless jumpsuit, a skirt or pants.

3. A cardigan

This is for Fridays and the cold days when you do not want to wear a suit. Get a sweater in warm colors like peach and yellow.

4. A chiffon top

A fashionable long sleeve chiffon top is another workwear essential. Sometimes you need to really dress down and you need a cute top to go.

5. Pants in a solid color