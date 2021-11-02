Depending on the industry you work in, you cannot dress to work like you are less likely to dress to work like you are going to the club or the beach.
Style Guide: 5 essential workwear clothing items
What are the essential clothing items in a workwear wardrobe?
Here are five items that must be in your wardrobe for work.
1. A statement blazer
This goes without saying but a corporate look is incomplete without a blazer, especially on important days like mondays or you have an important presentation.
2. A turtleneck sweater
There is an inside joke on Twitter about those who wear turtlenecks being fraudsters but we hope this isn’t the case with you.
Turtleneck is another workwear essential. You do not always have to wear a shirt. You can wear a turtleneck sweater with a sleeveless jumpsuit, a skirt or pants.
3. A cardigan
This is for Fridays and the cold days when you do not want to wear a suit. Get a sweater in warm colors like peach and yellow.
4. A chiffon top
A fashionable long sleeve chiffon top is another workwear essential. Sometimes you need to really dress down and you need a cute top to go.
5. Pants in a solid color
Could be flared pants or straight pants but you need perfectly tailored pants that fit. Get it in black, grey, navy blue, plaid and nudes and if you are feeling adventurous you can try one with more colors.
