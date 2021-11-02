RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Guide: 5 essential workwear clothing items

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

What are the essential clothing items in a workwear wardrobe?

Workwear doesn't have to be unfashionable [instagram/sylvianduka]

Depending on the industry you work in, you cannot dress to work like you are less likely to dress to work like you are going to the club or the beach.

Here are five items that must be in your wardrobe for work.

This goes without saying but a corporate look is incomplete without a blazer, especially on important days like mondays or you have an important presentation.

There is an inside joke on Twitter about those who wear turtlenecks being fraudsters but we hope this isn’t the case with you.

Turtleneck is another workwear essential. You do not always have to wear a shirt. You can wear a turtleneck sweater with a sleeveless jumpsuit, a skirt or pants.

This is for Fridays and the cold days when you do not want to wear a suit. Get a sweater in warm colors like peach and yellow.

A fashionable long sleeve chiffon top is another workwear essential. Sometimes you need to really dress down and you need a cute top to go.

Could be flared pants or straight pants but you need perfectly tailored pants that fit. Get it in black, grey, navy blue, plaid and nudes and if you are feeling adventurous you can try one with more colors.

