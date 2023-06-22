5 envy-worthy streetwear combos you should try

Recently in Abuja, about 40 cool young Nigerians gathered to listen to the designer speak about the fashion industry. They all came to represent and we love it!

Who needs celebs for style inspiration when we can do it ourselves?!

Pulse Nigeria

Sexy Monochrome: Make it monochrome. We like how he stuck to the blue colour scheme but played around with the tees. He can go from church to a casual meeting and his look works.

Pulse Nigeria

Comfy Halter: This classy take on a corset paired with straight full-length wide pants, was made for an unforgettable look. It’s stylish and laid back.

Whether you are enjoying a glass of Macallan with friends at a swanky brunch, or you throw on a blazer for your presentation at work, the look works.

Pulse Nigeria

Linen Simplicity: This simple yet stylish linen shirt & plain brown straight trousers are calm on the eyes yet strong on the senses. His big smile is just the cherry on the cake.

Pulse Nigeria

It’s A Wrap: A trendy wrap crop top can save you any time of the day. We like how she combined hers with a straight pair of white pants and red mules - comfy yet stylish.

Do you see a theme yet?

Pulse Nigeria

Maxi Skirt: This elegant two-piece deep blue A-line cut skirt and crop top is guaranteed to turn any setting into a personal runway. You can wear yours with or without the inner top.

Love the look?

Pulse Nigeria

Fashion is an art, and these ladies and gentlemen are the artists, creating looks that captivate.

Which of them is your top pick?

