5 common laundry mistakes that are ruining your clothes

Oghenerume Progress

When it comes to washing clothes, it is important to avoid certain laundry mistakes that could ruin your clothes.

This is why when it comes to washing clothes, it is important to avoid certain laundry mistakes that could ruin your clothes. Here are some of these laundry mistakes to avoid;

1) Using too much detergent

When it comes to doing your laundry, using more detergent does not necessarily mean you'll get cleaner clothes. Using too much can create soap residue on fabric, leaving clothes stiff and scratchy. Excess detergent can also cause buildup in your washing machine, leading to poor performance over time. To avoid this, try to avoid using too much detergent when doing your laundry.

2) Not sorting your clothes before laundry.

Throwing all your clothes at a time into the washing machine or wash water may save time, but it can ruin delicate fabrics and cause colour bleeding. For instance, dark clothes, especially new ones, tend to release dye during the wash, which can stain lighter fabrics. Always sort your laundry by colour and fabric type—whites with whites, darks with darks, and delicates separately before you start your laundry.

3) Overloading the washing machine

Another common mistake that is ruining your clothes is overloading the washing machine. Some people are always tempted to put as many clothes into the washer as possible, but this can prevent proper cleaning. When the machine is overloaded, water and detergent may not reach every item, leaving clothes only partially cleaned. Overloading also puts extra strain on fabrics, causing them to wear out faster. To avoid this, it is better to wash clothes in smaller loads, leaving enough room for them to move freely.

4) Not closing zippers and buttons before washing.

Zippers and buttons left undone can snag or tear other garments when you are doing your laundry. Zippers can also scratch the inside of your machine, while open buttons can weaken the thread holding them in place. Before tossing clothes into the washer, ensure all zippers are zipped, buttons are fastened, and hooks are secured.

5) Leaving wet clothes in the washer

Forgetting to transfer wet clothes from the washer to the dryer immediately can lead to mildew growth and musty odours. The longer clothes sit in a damp environment, the more bacteria and mould can build up. If you’re unable to dry your clothes right away, consider using a delay-start option on your washer or set a reminder to move them as soon as possible.

At the end of the day, it is important to note that taking care of your clothes properly can extend their lifespan. This can in turn save you money and reduce waste. So, next time you do laundry, remember to apply these tips so you can preserve the quality of your favourite clothes.

