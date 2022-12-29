5 celebs who wore the hottest red outfits for Christmas 

Chloe Bailey

Chloe Chloe, man! We loved how she looked. From the fur robe to the leotard jumpsuit, the ribbons, and the hair styling. Chloe looked her best this year and we have to give her props.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe won Christmas. She was steaming and smoking in this dress which can only be described as perfection. From the hairstyling to the makeup to the shoes, Khloe ate it all up.

Bella Okagbue

Okay, Bella, you are talking and we hear you! The headpiece on Bella is a testament that Tiannah is the queen of costumes, the makeup too was fire!

Ini Dima Okojie

Ini gave us tropical vibes but in red and we are taking notes for our next vacation. Absolutely Stunning.

Nini Singh