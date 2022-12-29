Oh my! what an excuse is threre to splash bright red everywhere than Christmas. All over the world, we saw celebrities strike poses in the brightest red we’ve seen all year round and we loved it. Even Santa couldn't keep up.
5 celebs who wore the hottest red outfits for Christmas
The redder, the better.
Chloe Bailey
Chloe Chloe, man! We loved how she looked. From the fur robe to the leotard jumpsuit, the ribbons, and the hair styling. Chloe looked her best this year and we have to give her props.
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe won Christmas. She was steaming and smoking in this dress which can only be described as perfection. From the hairstyling to the makeup to the shoes, Khloe ate it all up.
Bella Okagbue
Okay, Bella, you are talking and we hear you! The headpiece on Bella is a testament that Tiannah is the queen of costumes, the makeup too was fire!
Ini Dima Okojie
Ini gave us tropical vibes but in red and we are taking notes for our next vacation. Absolutely Stunning.
Nini Singh
Nini looked so good in this short red gown, if anyone was thinking of how to look young, fresh and sexy in red then they only had to look at Nini.
