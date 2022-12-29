ADVERTISEMENT
5 celebs who wore the hottest red outfits for Christmas 

Temi Iwalaiye

The redder, the better.

The hottest red looks [Instagram]
The hottest red looks [Instagram]

Oh my! what an excuse is threre to splash bright red everywhere than Christmas. All over the world, we saw celebrities strike poses in the brightest red we’ve seen all year round and we loved it. Even Santa couldn't keep up.

Chloe Chloe, man! We loved how she looked. From the fur robe to the leotard jumpsuit, the ribbons, and the hair styling. Chloe looked her best this year and we have to give her props.

Khloe won Christmas. She was steaming and smoking in this dress which can only be described as perfection. From the hairstyling to the makeup to the shoes, Khloe ate it all up.

Okay, Bella, you are talking and we hear you! The headpiece on Bella is a testament that Tiannah is the queen of costumes, the makeup too was fire!

Ini gave us tropical vibes but in red and we are taking notes for our next vacation. Absolutely Stunning.

Nini looked so good in this short red gown, if anyone was thinking of how to look young, fresh and sexy in red then they only had to look at Nini.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

