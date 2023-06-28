ADVERTISEMENT
5 celebrities who have nailed the Northern Belle aesthetic

Temi Iwalaiye

These Nigerian female fashionistas have recreated the Northern Belle aesthetic perfectly.

The perfect Northern Belle style [Instagram]
The perfect Northern Belle style [Instagram]

The great thing about beautiful women from Northern Nigeria is their special way of dressing and their very distinct appearance.

Typically, they are decently dressed in ankara, guinea brocade, tie and dye, agbayas, and loose bubas, and are usually spotted with a head tie.

Hilda in this chocolate-coloured ankara is simply gorgeous. The mix with black lace is giving us all the right feels. Also, the layered way the scarf is tied is perfect.

Lily Afe captures the look perfectly in this blue guinea skirt and blouse. Plus, the scarf is tied to perfection.

Rocking a multi-coloured tie-and-dye outfit never looked so good. Again, the way the head tie was tied looks so good, especially love how it was rolled.

Kim also captured the northern belle look perfectly in this ankara outfit; she added a corset and mesh to it and wore a scarf to cap it off perfectly.

Toke is as regal as they come in this aso-oke bubu. I love how she tied her own scarf like a headband, though most Northern Belles will tie theirs in a way that covers their hair.

Temi Iwalaiye

