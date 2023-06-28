5 celebrities who have nailed the Northern Belle aesthetic

Typically, they are decently dressed in ankara, guinea brocade, tie and dye, agbayas, and loose bubas, and are usually spotted with a head tie.

1. Hilda Baci

Hilda in this chocolate-coloured ankara is simply gorgeous. The mix with black lace is giving us all the right feels. Also, the layered way the scarf is tied is perfect.

2. Lily Afe

Lily Afe captures the look perfectly in this blue guinea skirt and blouse. Plus, the scarf is tied to perfection.

3. Adeola ‘Diiadem’ Adeyemi

Rocking a multi-coloured tie-and-dye outfit never looked so good. Again, the way the head tie was tied looks so good, especially love how it was rolled.

4. Kim Oprah

Kim also captured the northern belle look perfectly in this ankara outfit; she added a corset and mesh to it and wore a scarf to cap it off perfectly.

5. Toke Makinwa