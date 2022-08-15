5 celebrities wearing similar outfits, who wore it better?

Toke Makinwa and Ozinna

Toke was in the two-colour futuristic set by Imade Imuso, the outfit is simply gorgeous and colourful and she paired it with pink Prade flame heels.

Ozinna wore a similar outfit for her cover of accelerate TV, she paired hers with yellow pumps.

Verdict: Toke.

Ini Edo and Lily Afe

Ini wore a red version of this high-slit blazer gown. She styled hers with clear Amina Muaddi pumps.

Lily Afe wears a similar outfit and pairs it with pink stilettos, love her sleek back hair. Though the same designer made the two gowns, Lily's has less sequins.

Verdict: Lily.

Lily Afe and Tacha

Lily does very moulin rouge with her styling of this body con black gown from 2207byTbally.

Tacha wears the same outfit but she wears it with two pony tails.

Verdict: Lily.

Ini Edo and Beverly Naya

Ini wears a bodysuit with an exaggerated shoulder pad and leather gloves

Beverly wears a similar outfit but hers is a bodycon gown. Which do you prefer?

Verdict: Ini Edo

Mercy Eke and Nengi

Mercy wears a white criss-cross top and flared pants.

Nengi wears a black version of this look except Mercy’s has more fabric.