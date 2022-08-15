RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

5 celebrities wearing similar outfits, who wore it better?

When it comes to fashion, it's normal to see it in double.

Whose style do you prefer? [Instagram]
Whose style do you prefer? [Instagram]

This week are pitting gorgeous celebrities against each other and asking who wore it better?

Toke was in the two-colour futuristic set by Imade Imuso, the outfit is simply gorgeous and colourful and she paired it with pink Prade flame heels.

Ozinna wore a similar outfit for her cover of accelerate TV, she paired hers with yellow pumps.

Verdict: Toke.

Ini wore a red version of this high-slit blazer gown. She styled hers with clear Amina Muaddi pumps.

Lily Afe wears a similar outfit and pairs it with pink stilettos, love her sleek back hair. Though the same designer made the two gowns, Lily's has less sequins.

Verdict: Lily.

Lily does very moulin rouge with her styling of this body con black gown from 2207byTbally.

Tacha wears the same outfit but she wears it with two pony tails.

Verdict: Lily.

Ini wears a bodysuit with an exaggerated shoulder pad and leather gloves

Beverly wears a similar outfit but hers is a bodycon gown. Which do you prefer?

Verdict: Ini Edo

Mercy wears a white criss-cross top and flared pants.

Nengi wears a black version of this look except Mercy’s has more fabric.

Verdict: Nengi

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

