RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

5 amazing hacks that can transform your clothes into entirely different outfits

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are some hacks we found on Instagram.

From swimming truck to top [Instagram/Payporte]
From swimming truck to top [Instagram/Payporte]

If you are anything like the writer of this article then, you love to watch easy hack and transformation videos.

Recommended articles

You can take it a step further and actually try to implement these hacks.

The best places to see these hacks are Instagram and TikTok. Here are some hacks we saw that can turn your old shirts into something entirely new and stylish.

From shirt to crop top [Instagram/Zeeyandam]
From shirt to crop top [Instagram/Zeeyandam] Pulse Nigeria

This hack aims at making an oversized shirt into an off-shoulder shirt. You start by wearing it from the back, putting the collar at the back of your neck, buttoning the buttons underneath and leaving the ones on top. After that, smoothen the top.

From dress to gown [Instagram/Yaniqueduke]
From dress to gown [Instagram/Yaniqueduke] Pulse Nigeria

Take your skirt and wear it from the sides, turn the end into your bra or tube bra then, wrap it around with a belt.

From shirt to crop top [Instagram/Payporte]
From shirt to crop top [Instagram/Payporte] Pulse Nigeria

Make the transition from shirt to crop top by using just one button on the shirt, then tie the two ends together and fold into the parts of the shirt.

Turn your swimming truck into a one-shoulder top by wearing it upside down. The sides that are supposed to be your arms can be used as legs, wear them and use the side that should be underneath as an arm.

From trouser to top [Instagram/payporte]
From trouser to top [Instagram/payporte] Pulse Nigeria

Turn pants to the top by turning them openside down, opening them and placing your neck in the middle of the pants. Use a belt to tie it around your body and tie the legs of the pants like a halter neck top.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 amazing hacks that can transform your clothes into entirely different outfits

5 amazing hacks that can transform your clothes into entirely different outfits

8 smart ways to make him last longer in bed

8 smart ways to make him last longer in bed

50 truth or dare questions that will heat up your relationship right now

50 truth or dare questions that will heat up your relationship right now

Ladies, here's what to do if your man's libido is lower than yours

Ladies, here's what to do if your man's libido is lower than yours

Ladies! What do you do when the relationship is great but the s*x is trash?

Ladies! What do you do when the relationship is great but the s*x is trash?

Style Inspiration: Ebuka and Cynthia are Nigeria’s most stylish pair!

Style Inspiration: Ebuka and Cynthia are Nigeria’s most stylish pair!

The cultural history of waist beads

The cultural history of waist beads

Among the 7 tallest statues in Africa, Nigeria shows up twice

Among the 7 tallest statues in Africa, Nigeria shows up twice

How your sex drive changes as you get older

How your sex drive changes as you get older

Trending

How to dress according to your body type

how to dress for your body shape

Top 10 fashionable females to grace the Big Brother Naija show so far

These women style never dissappoint [Instagram]

Eid Mubarak: 5 beautiful women who slayed their Eid outfits

Women looking gorgeous in their outfits [Twitter]

Best celebrities' pictures on Instagram this week

This week's best pictures