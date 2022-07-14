5 amazing hacks that can transform your clothes into entirely different outfits

You can take it a step further and actually try to implement these hacks.

The best places to see these hacks are Instagram and TikTok. Here are some hacks we saw that can turn your old shirts into something entirely new and stylish.

1. The oversized shirt

Pulse Nigeria

This hack aims at making an oversized shirt into an off-shoulder shirt. You start by wearing it from the back, putting the collar at the back of your neck, buttoning the buttons underneath and leaving the ones on top. After that, smoothen the top.

2. The flared skirt

Pulse Nigeria

Take your skirt and wear it from the sides, turn the end into your bra or tube bra then, wrap it around with a belt.

3. Shirt to crop top

Pulse Nigeria

Make the transition from shirt to crop top by using just one button on the shirt, then tie the two ends together and fold into the parts of the shirt.

4. One shoulder top

Turn your swimming truck into a one-shoulder top by wearing it upside down. The sides that are supposed to be your arms can be used as legs, wear them and use the side that should be underneath as an arm.

5. Pants to a halter neck top

Pulse Nigeria