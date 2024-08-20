ADVERTISEMENT
4 signs it's time to take your braids off

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

If you've been enjoying your braids for a while but are starting to notice some discomfort or other unusual symptoms, it might be time to consider taking them down.

Ghana braids are terrible for your hairline [RadioNigeriaibadan]
Braids are a great protective style, but they shouldn't be kept in for too long, especially if you're experiencing any of the following signs:

Persistent headaches, especially those that don't respond to painkillers, can be a sign that your braids are too tight or have been left in for too long.

The tension from tight braids can cause scalp pain and lead to headaches, which is your body's way of telling you that it's time to relieve the pressure.

Headaches [Deposit Photos]
Surprisingly, having your braids in for too long can sometimes be linked to stubborn colds. This could be due to the added weight and tension on your scalp and neck, which may affect your overall health.

If you find yourself battling recurring colds, it might be worth considering whether your braids are contributing to the issue.

An itchy scalp is often a sign that it's time to take your braids out. The itchiness could be due to product buildup, lack of proper cleansing, or your scalp simply needing to breathe.

Ignoring this symptom can lead to more serious scalp issues, so it's best to address it by removing the braids and giving your scalp some relief.

Intensely itchy scalp
If you notice a strong, unpleasant odour coming from your braids, it's definitely time to take them out. The smell could be a result of sweat, moisture trapped in your hair, or product buildup, which can all lead to bacterial growth. A thorough wash and a break from braids can help restore freshness to your hair.

Listening to your body and paying attention to these signs can help you maintain the health of your hair and scalp. If you're experiencing any of these issues, it's a good idea to take your braids down, give your hair a deep clean, and let it rest before your next style.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

