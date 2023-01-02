ADVERTISEMENT
4 reality TV stars who posted sultry pictures over the holidays

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are four former Big Brother Naija Alumni who tapped into their daredevil antics and posted sultry pictures.

Nengi's birthday pictures [Instagram/nengi]
Nengi's birthday pictures [Instagram/nengi]

While in many western countries, showing off a lot of skin is common among many celebrities, Nigeria has so many religious and cultural restrictions, you may face a backlash if you show too much skin.

For her birthday, Nengi was a beautiful sunflower opening up in the New Year. We loved the first and last pictures, but the middle picture felt unnatural. Additionally, there was too much baby oil on her skin, in our opinion.

Venita showed off side boobs using a mirror as an aesthetic. She is a very beautiful woman, one of the most beautiful Nigerian women you would come across.

She has an affinity for showing off her more sexy side and when we saw her birthday pictures, it didn’t come as a surprise to us even though we might have expected more.

We have to wonder why I removed her bikini and covered her breasts with her hands, it seemed so unnecessary. Plus, it was a Gucci bikini! Girl, show it off! But on the other side, it's Ifu, she loves eccentricity.

From her caption, Tega wore lingerie particularly to trigger people who troll and police it, let’s face it, it’s her life and her body. What might make it a little cringe were the sexually suggestive poses she struck but then again, it's on brand for her.

