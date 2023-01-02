4 reality TV stars who posted sultry pictures over the holidays

Nengi Hampson

For her birthday, Nengi was a beautiful sunflower opening up in the New Year. We loved the first and last pictures, but the middle picture felt unnatural. Additionally, there was too much baby oil on her skin, in our opinion.

Venita Akpofure

Venita showed off side boobs using a mirror as an aesthetic. She is a very beautiful woman, one of the most beautiful Nigerian women you would come across.

She has an affinity for showing off her more sexy side and when we saw her birthday pictures, it didn’t come as a surprise to us even though we might have expected more.

Ifu Ennada

We have to wonder why I removed her bikini and covered her breasts with her hands, it seemed so unnecessary. Plus, it was a Gucci bikini! Girl, show it off! But on the other side, it's Ifu, she loves eccentricity.

Tega Dominic