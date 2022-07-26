4 iconic maternity looks inspired by Rihanna

With baby-making weather upon us, here’s some fashion inspo for ladies when expecting.

Showing that lovely baby bump

Babies as they say are a bundle of joy, why not share that joy? Let the bump show beyond those baby bump shoots and dare to the streets. However, we know not everyone can do this due to personal beliefs and religion and it's quite fine. Pick and choose what you can!

Rihanna Pregnancy Fashion Pulse Live Kenya

Break the rules

In fashion, all you need is the confidence to break the rules. Forget the maternity dress and wear those jeans and tights if they still fit (and they just might). All that matters here is comfort.

Rihanna wears her jeans, tights below the belly and rocks this with heels but don't push it too far, do only what you can manage. High heels can be uncomfortable and dangerous for a pregnant woman.

Rihanna Pregnancy Fashion Pulse Live Kenya

Don't shy away from jewelry

accessorizing your outfit could completely turn an outfit and give it that oomph you didn’t know you needed.

Rihanna is always spotted with long dangling layers upon layers of chains around her neck that go all the way down to her waist drawing more attention to her belly bump. To an extent, it sort of has a spiritual side to it.

Rihanna Pregnancy Fashion Pulse Live Kenya

Have fun with maternity fashion

Creating a life and bringing it to the world is something to boast about. So, be proud and enjoy every second of it. Rihanna is definitely having her moment.

She has inspired a lot of creativity for pregnancy shoots and celebrity maternity looks to come.