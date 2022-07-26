RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

4 iconic maternity looks inspired by Rihanna

Muthoni Ngei

All hail, the queen of fashion!

Break-up rumors aside, billionaire singer, fashion entrepreneur and philanthropist Rihanna Fenty constantly proves she lives by her own rules and fashion is her playground! Not to say other celebrities don't bring it but Riri just stands out.

With baby-making weather upon us, here’s some fashion inspo for ladies when expecting.

Babies as they say are a bundle of joy, why not share that joy? Let the bump show beyond those baby bump shoots and dare to the streets. However, we know not everyone can do this due to personal beliefs and religion and it's quite fine. Pick and choose what you can!

Rihanna together with boyfriend A$AP Rocky strolling in New York during pregnancy announcement photoshoot in January 2022. She wore a stylish quilted Chanel coat
Rihanna together with boyfriend A$AP Rocky strolling in New York during pregnancy announcement photoshoot in January 2022. She wore a stylish quilted Chanel coat Rihanna Pregnancy Fashion Pulse Live Kenya

In fashion, all you need is the confidence to break the rules. Forget the maternity dress and wear those jeans and tights if they still fit (and they just might). All that matters here is comfort.

Rihanna wears her jeans, tights below the belly and rocks this with heels but don't push it too far, do only what you can manage. High heels can be uncomfortable and dangerous for a pregnant woman.

Rihanna's look when she attended the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week in February 2022
Rihanna's look when she attended the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week in February 2022 Rihanna Pregnancy Fashion Pulse Live Kenya

accessorizing your outfit could completely turn an outfit and give it that oomph you didn’t know you needed.

Rihanna is always spotted with long dangling layers upon layers of chains around her neck that go all the way down to her waist drawing more attention to her belly bump. To an extent, it sort of has a spiritual side to it.

Rihanna at the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty on March 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Rihanna at the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty on March 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California Rihanna Pregnancy Fashion Pulse Live Kenya

Creating a life and bringing it to the world is something to boast about. So, be proud and enjoy every second of it. Rihanna is definitely having her moment.

She has inspired a lot of creativity for pregnancy shoots and celebrity maternity looks to come.

Rihanna in a sheer Dior maternity dress at the Dior show, Paris Fashion Week, March 2022
Rihanna in a sheer Dior maternity dress at the Dior show, Paris Fashion Week, March 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Muthoni Ngei Muthoni Ngei Muthoni Ngei, is a young lover of the written word on a path to becoming a polymath. Pulse Contributor

