We don’t know her beauty routine or what type of diet she is on but Ghanaian music, Mzbel is ageing backwards.

Years after releasing her hit song, 16 years looks exactly the same in 2019. She has barely changed and we just admire her youthfulness from far.

Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel turns 40 on December 26, 2019, and the award-winning star has shared some hot photos on social media.

She looked ethereal in her traditional beads and head wrap in this braless photos while covering her breast with a palm branch.

Check them below: