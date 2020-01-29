Most of the times we get so confused about what to wear to work especially when you have to consider that your office is always cold. Layering is one of the best ways to keep yourself warm in a freezing office.

You can keep a cardigan at the office, on your chair, to have it close when your knees are in need of a warm fabric or you need to cover your shoulders with something.

For inspiration, I gathered three types of combos you can wear to a freezing office.

1. A skirt with a top and a cardigan

A skirt is going to be office appropriate and will provide you comfort on a hot day, but it will also help you keep your knees warm. It may look more office appropriate, but it can be pretty hard to wear on hot days. To counteract this, look for pencil skirts made of light fabrics, in light colors.

Pair it with a top, preferably made from a breathable fabric and you are ready to hit the streets. Before you leave your home pack a cardigan or trench-coat and layer it on when you get at the AC blasting office.

2. Pants with jacket

A skinny fit is not advisable on hot days, so go for a loose fitting, which allows the air to caress your skin when you walk. They can easily be paired with a fitted top and a waterfall jacket or whatever kind of jacket you have, to allow you to stay warm inside your cold office.

3. Dresses and blazers.

If you are not into skirts, you can match a dress with a blazer. Pick a light, breezily dress, made of chiffon or another light fabric. Then, pair it with a blazer. To pull off this outfit you need to pay attention to color matching, as the dress might be too light for wearing it with a blazer. The best option is to gamble on light colors for both the dress and the blazer.