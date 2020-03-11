The 31 year old Nigerian on-air personality and a television presenter, Stephanie Coker, who recently announced the arrival of her baby on Instagram a few weeks ago has shown us that you can be pregnant and still look stunning and classy in your fits.

We love how she is not letting the pregnancy getting in her way of her style game. She slayed like a chic that she is from head to toe and we are totally here for moments like this, showing pregnant women out there that they can also look chic, elegant and classy during this period.

Check the pictures below:

1. Look 1

We love how she made biker shorts and blazer paired with beret look simple but yet elegant even with the baby bump.

2. Look 2

3. Look 3

From the distressed denim to the white tee and the fur jacket, you can't tell us this is not a killer look.