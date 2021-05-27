3 misconceptions about anklets
What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you see a woman wearing anklets?
Here are some of them;
- Women who wear anklets on their left ankles show that they are in an open relationship.
- When a woman wears an anklet on her right foot, she is single and has no lover.
- Other women who wear anklets are presumed to be prostitutes and lesbians.
Anklets have been in existence since ancient times. It was found by the tomb of the one of earliest humans - Sumerians, it was also worn by Ancient women in Egypt, Africa, and India to show status, beauty and charm.
The spread of Christianity and other values attributed pagan culture to it hence the myth surrounding its significance.
