Looking good does not have to break the bank and and here are 3 Nigerian affordable fashion brands that will keep you on trend and in the black.

1 Shop Maju

Shop Maju designs for every woman and they believe that they deserve to look as beautiful as they feel inside.

After starting the fashion line Maju when she finished university, Motunrayo Jimoh a few years later turned it into an online store ShopMaju.com.

Motunrayo filled a void in the online retail industry by providing stylish, trendy pieces a affordable prices for the Nigerian shopper.

2 MyT5S

Sophia Ike-Onu is the Founder of The5kShop. The5kShop is an online retail store which originally only sold items under 5k but has since evolved into a more dynamic business model with the brand stocking stylish and affordable ready-to-wear options.

Sophie invested all her savings into the business and has seen a fantastic return as the 5k shop grew to include MyT5s, a bespoke fashion brand that is scaling new heights in the retail space.

3 Wanni Fuga

is the Founder of The5kShop. The5kShop is an online retail store which originally only sold items under 5k but has since evolved into a more dynamic business model with the brand stocking stylish and affordable ready-to-wear options. Sophie invested all her savings into the business and has seen a fantastic return as the 5k shop, now known as MyT5s is scaling new heights in the retail space..

Wanni Fuga was founded by Toluwani Wabara In 2014, a Civil Engineer with a passion for fashion and design. From that passion, she grew a successful business and filled a retail gap in Nigeria.

Wanni Fuga produces stylish ready -to- wear outfits with trend-setting abilities that appeals to a broad market. This company has been built into an international brand recognised in Nigeria and other countries around the world.

If you want stylish, long-lasting and reasonably priced pieces, don't look any further than Wanni Fuga.