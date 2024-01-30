ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Farting and 5 other things you should never do in front of your new partner

Anna Ajayi

When you're in a new relationship, there's that exciting period where everything is fresh and you're both putting your best foot forward.

Farting in front of a new partner is a no-no [Youtube]
Farting in front of a new partner is a no-no [Youtube]

Being comfortable with your new partner is great, but there are certain things you might want to avoid doing around them, at least initially.

Recommended articles

Every relationship is different and what works for one couple might not work for another. However, these tips are generally good practice, especially in a new relationship where you're still getting to know each other. That said, here are six key things to steer clear of:

ADVERTISEMENT

It's natural, but let's face it, it can be a bit off-putting. In the early stages of a relationship, you might want to excuse yourself or hold it in until you're alone.

Just like farting, burping is a natural bodily function. However, loud burping can come across as rude or unrefined, especially in the beginning stages of dating.

Talking about your romantic history can be a minefield. It's usually best to keep the conversation away from past relationships to avoid any unnecessary jealousy or comparisons.

ADVERTISEMENT

While you don’t need to be dressed to the nines all the time, maintaining basic personal hygiene shows that you respect yourself and your partner.

Constantly checking your phone when you’re with someone is a no-no. It can make your partner feel unimportant and ignored.

ADVERTISEMENT

While honesty is key in any relationship, over-sharing personal or family issues too soon can be overwhelming. It's important to find the right balance.

This article was written by ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DIY Recipes: How to make delicious ofada sauce with iru

DIY Recipes: How to make delicious ofada sauce with iru

Farting and 5 other things you should never do in front of your new partner

Farting and 5 other things you should never do in front of your new partner

5 reasons you’re having your period twice in one month

5 reasons you’re having your period twice in one month

How father-child relationships set the bar for your love life

How father-child relationships set the bar for your love life

Queens of Cash: The top 5 richest women in Africa

Queens of Cash: The top 5 richest women in Africa

The Cuppy Foundation issues its annual report

The Cuppy Foundation issues its annual report

The African tribe in Zimbabwe with odd toes

The African tribe in Zimbabwe with odd toes

Is it possible to remain sexually pure till marriage?

Is it possible to remain sexually pure till marriage?

Pope Francis says African Bishops will soon bless same-sex couples, but will they?

Pope Francis says African Bishops will soon bless same-sex couples, but will they?

5 Icelandic towns where the night never falls for months!

5 Icelandic towns where the night never falls for months!

Did you know that the world’s only penis museum is in Iceland?

Did you know that the world’s only penis museum is in Iceland?

Pregnancy with PCOS? Here's what to expect when you're expecting

Pregnancy with PCOS? Here's what to expect when you're expecting

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

People with the same AS,SS genotype [Pexels]

Love & Genotype: 5 ways AS, SS couples can get married

Get your baby to sleep in a noisy environment

Here are 3 tips on how to get your baby to sleep in a noisy environment

Early detection and treatment can prevent up to 80% of all cervical cancer cases [Medanta]

Cervical Cancer: Symptoms and how to prevent it

Teeth Braces

5 things you should know before you get braces