Farting and 5 other things you should never do in front of your new partner

6 things you should never do in front of your new partner

Every relationship is different and what works for one couple might not work for another. However, these tips are generally good practice, especially in a new relationship where you're still getting to know each other. That said, here are six key things to steer clear of:

Farting

It's natural, but let's face it, it can be a bit off-putting. In the early stages of a relationship, you might want to excuse yourself or hold it in until you're alone.

Burping loudly

Just like farting, burping is a natural bodily function. However, loud burping can come across as rude or unrefined, especially in the beginning stages of dating.

Talking about exes

Talking about your romantic history can be a minefield. It's usually best to keep the conversation away from past relationships to avoid any unnecessary jealousy or comparisons.

Neglecting personal hygiene

While you don’t need to be dressed to the nines all the time, maintaining basic personal hygiene shows that you respect yourself and your partner.

Being glued to your phone

Constantly checking your phone when you’re with someone is a no-no. It can make your partner feel unimportant and ignored.

Over-sharing personal information

While honesty is key in any relationship, over-sharing personal or family issues too soon can be overwhelming. It's important to find the right balance.