Farting and 5 other things you should never do in front of your new partner

Being comfortable with your new partner is great, but there are certain things you might want to avoid doing around them, at least initially.
When you're in a new relationship, there's that exciting period where everything is fresh and you're both putting your best foot forward.
Every relationship is different and what works for one couple might not work for another. However, these tips are generally good practice, especially in a new relationship where you're still getting to know each other. That said, here are six key things to steer clear of:
Farting
It's natural, but let's face it, it can be a bit off-putting. In the early stages of a relationship, you might want to excuse yourself or hold it in until you're alone.
Burping loudly
Just like farting, burping is a natural bodily function. However, loud burping can come across as rude or unrefined, especially in the beginning stages of dating.
Talking about exes
Talking about your romantic history can be a minefield. It's usually best to keep the conversation away from past relationships to avoid any unnecessary jealousy or comparisons.
Neglecting personal hygiene
While you don’t need to be dressed to the nines all the time, maintaining basic personal hygiene shows that you respect yourself and your partner.
Being glued to your phone
Constantly checking your phone when you’re with someone is a no-no. It can make your partner feel unimportant and ignored.
Over-sharing personal information
While honesty is key in any relationship, over-sharing personal or family issues too soon can be overwhelming. It's important to find the right balance.
