The Kinabuti initiative themed, ‘Dare2Dream’ Season 5, came to an exciting end last night, September 7.

The winners were crowned at the grand finale which took place at Terra Kulture arena, Victoria Island Lagos.

Celebrities were also at ‘Dare2Dream’ Season 5 finale

Celebrities spotted on the red carpet include Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Ikechukwu , Mai Atafo, Denola Grey, Denrele Edun, Kelechi Amadi Obi, Kate Henshaw, Ex-BBNaija Anto, Steve Babaeko, Bayo Oke-Lawal, Jane Michael Ekanem, Samantha Walsh, among others.

The winners of Dare2Dream season 5 are Yahaya Taofiq, Ella, Olamide in the Designer, Artiste and Modelling category respectively.

Dare2Dream is set as a youth empowerment programme targeted at young ones/ performing talents and fashion enthusiasts and so on. It's aired as a reality series put in place to promote youth talents in fashion and the entertainment industry.