Yahaya Taofiq, Ella, Olamide emerges winner of Season 5 Dare2Dream

  • Published:
Kinabuti Dare to Dream Season 5 play

Kinabuti Dare to Dream Season 5

(Pulse)

The Kinabuti initiative themed, ‘Dare2Dream’ Season 5, came to an exciting end last night, September 7.

The winners were crowned at the grand finale which took place at Terra Kulture arena, Victoria Island Lagos.

Celebrities were also at ‘Dare2Dream’ Season 5 finale

Dakore Akande at 'Dare2Dream' Season 5 finale which took place at Terra Kulture, VI Lagos
Kate Henshaw at 'Dare2Dream' Season 5 finale which took place at Terra Kulture, VI Lagos
Ex-BBNaija, Anto at 'Dare2Dream' Season 5 finale which took place at Terra Kulture, VI Lagos

 

Celebrities spotted on the red carpet include Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Ikechukwu, Mai Atafo, Denola Grey, Denrele Edun, Kelechi Amadi Obi, Kate Henshaw, Ex-BBNaija Anto, Steve Babaeko, Bayo Oke-Lawal, Jane Michael Ekanem, Samantha Walsh, among others.

Ikechukwu at 'Dare2Dream' Season 5 finale which took place at Terra Kulture, VI Lagos
Denrele at 'Dare2Dream' Season 5 finale which took place at Terra Kulture, VI Lagos
Bayo Oke-Lawal at 'Dare2Dream' Season 5 finale which took place at Terra Kulture, VI Lagos

The winners of Dare2Dream season 5 are Yahaya Taofiq, Ella, Olamide in the Designer, Artiste and Modelling category respectively.

Yahaya Taofiq wins from the Designer's category at 'Dare2Dream' Season 5 finale which took place at Terra Kulture, VI Lagos
Olamide wins from the Modeling category at 'Dare2Dream' Season 5 finale which took place at Terra Kulture, VI Lagos
Ella wins from the Artiste category at 'Dare2Dream' Season 5 finale which took place at Terra Kulture, VI Lagos

 

Dare2Dream is set as a youth empowerment programme targeted at young ones/ performing talents and fashion enthusiasts and so on. It's aired as a reality series put in place to promote youth talents in fashion and the entertainment industry.

Dare2Dream has been in the pipeline since Kinabuti kicked off in 2010. It's a Kinabuti and Pulse.ng collaborative project and the biggest model search in Nigeria!

