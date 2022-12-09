Wonderland Lagos unveils 'Tingo Mobile' as its headline sponsor

Tingo Mobile, an all-in-one financial solution application aimed at addressing business challenges for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises came onboard to provide all necessary payment solutions needed at Wonderland Lagos scheduled to take place this December in Eko Atlantic Energy City, Lagos.

Speaking on the sponsorship, the CEO, Tingo Mobile, Dozy Mmobuosi expressed his excitement saying, “Wonderland Lagos is an exciting and unique project, and we are more than delighted to provide a seamless payment platform for the project

The co-founder of Wonderland Lagos and CEO, Balmoral Group, Ezekiel Adamu, also commented on the sponsorship saying, “Both businesses are aligned on one singular goal, which is providing a unique experience to its guests, from the payment process to the fun activities lined up. We are excited to have Tingo on board in achieving this goal.”

Also commenting on the partnership, the co-founder of Wonderland Lagos and CEO, Octoplus Marketing Group, Vincent Emokpaire commended the partnership between both parties as they look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship on the project.

Wonderland Lagos will feature various activities across its four villages; World Class Football (Qatar 2022 viewing) at Qatar Live in Wonderland Lagos, Family Entertainment (+100 unique attractions) and Kiddies’ Wonderland (+20 side attractions) in Christmas in Wonderland; back-to back Music and Concerts (+50 A-list performers) at the ‘Wonder X’.

Nickelodeon in Wonderland is set to delight kids and their families with memorable shows from their favourite characters from 17 to 23 December. It promises to be one-week of excitement and unlimited fun as Nickelodeon seeks to make Lagos a more playful place during the festive season.

Wonder X will feature appearances from Nigerian and global music talents such as Olamide, PSquare, DaBaby, SeyiVibes and more.

