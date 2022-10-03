RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Wonderland Lagos 2022: The most exciting holiday experience to storm Lagos Nigeria

Balmoral Group and Octoplus Marketing Group in partnership with CEC unveils Wonderland Lagos 2022; the most extensive and exciting holiday experience set to take over Lagos in December 2022.

Wonderland Lagos is made up of four villages, all existing solely to deliver an overwhelming holiday experience of excitement and delight to guests. These villages include Qatar Live in Wonderland Lagos, Christmas in Wonderland, Wonder X and Wonderland Market all in one venue, Eko Energy City.

At the unveiling/launch of Wonderland, which took place at Eko Energy City, Lagos, Co-founder Wonderland and CEO Balmoral Group, Ezekiel Adamu explained that Wonderland Lagos is out to be an enchanting experience for guests during the fun-filled festive season. He also pointed that the four different villages otherwise known as 'Four wonders' delivers its own unique experience to every cadre of guests as it cuts across the different age, gender, and social group. "The different villages makes a wholesome experience for every individual; from the kids to the teens, young adults and even our mummies and daddies, everyone is definitely catered for in Wonderland Lagos'', he said.

Also speaking at the launch event, Vinni, Co-founder Wonderland Lagos, expressed his excitement for the project as he noted that this is about to change the holiday experience in Lagos, Nigeria.

According to Vinni, Wonderland Lagos - the city that never sleeps would open doors to guests on 1st of December 2022 and run various activities across all four villages till January 2nd, 2023. "This is the biggest, never seen holiday experience coming to Lagos with this maiden edition and take on Africa at large", he added.

The event which saw the attendance of HNIs and celebrities amongst which is Chimwemwe Chalemera, Country Director, Department for International Trade, British High Commission Lagos who showed her support and that of the commission towards Wonderland Lagos 2022. “The project is a really exciting one, as a Department for International Trade, one of our focus is to increase trade and investment between UK and Nigeria, and one of the sectors we are looking at is the creative sector and we have really done a lot in that sector, and we are really excited to see how we can get involved in this and support the success of Wonderland”, she said.

In the spirt of giving a unique experience to its guests, Wonderland Lagos would be using its own currency- Flakes. Each flake is equivalent to the naira value, and this would be the currency for every activity/payment in the Wonderland. Also, in contributing to the hospitality for visitors, particularly tourist and travellers from other states to the city, a tower of 110 fully furnished apartments of different specifications is ready and available to receive guests.

Wonderland Lagos is brought together by Balmoral Group, Octoplus Marketing Group, in partnership with Creative Economic Catalysts (CEC), Magic Moments Entertainment and MTV Base and Nickelodeon. With, Soundcity, TVC, Arise News, Max FM, Beat FM, Cool FM as official media partners and supported by Lagos State Government.

