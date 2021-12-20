RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Wizkid, Olamide perform smash hit 'Omo To Shan' 10 years after debut

The pair also performed hit songs "Kana" and "Totori".

Wizkid and Olamide at Livespot X Festival
Nigerian music superstars, Wizkid and Olamide tonight performed their smash hit "Omo To Shan" at the Livespot X Festival.

The song which was released in 2011 was definitely one of the duo's breakout records.

Wizkid and Olamide at Livespot X Festival
When the track was released Olamide was signed on to ID Cabasa’s Coded Tunes, while Wizkid was signed to E.M.E.

Wizkid and Olamide at Livespot X Festival
The song was also accompanied by a music video shot by DJ Tee.

The pair who arrived together at Livespot X Festival tonight ahead of Wizkid's headline performance also performed hit songs "Kana" and "Totori".

Wizkid and Olamide at Livespot X Festival
With speculations of a joint performance at the show tonight, fans guessed right as Wizkid who is headlining the concert also brought on L.A.X. for "Caro", Poco Lee and Portable for "Zazu Zeh" and Fireboy to perform some of his biggest hits yet.

Wizkid and Olamide at Livespot X Festival
