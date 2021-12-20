Wizkid, Olamide perform smash hit 'Omo To Shan' 10 years after debut

Nigerian music superstars, Wizkid and Olamide tonight performed their smash hit "Omo To Shan" at the Livespot X Festival.
The pair also performed hit songs "Kana" and "Totori".
The song which was released in 2011 was definitely one of the duo's breakout records.
When the track was released Olamide was signed on to ID Cabasa’s Coded Tunes, while Wizkid was signed to E.M.E.
The song was also accompanied by a music video shot by DJ Tee.
With speculations of a joint performance at the show tonight, fans guessed right as Wizkid who is headlining the concert also brought on L.A.X. for "Caro", Poco Lee and Portable for "Zazu Zeh" and Fireboy to perform some of his biggest hits yet.
