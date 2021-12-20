Wizkid, Olamide arrive Livespot X Festival together

The two artists who have both featured on smash hits like "Omo to Shan" and "Kana" have had a successful year with both topping charts including Apple Music's Top Songs of 2021.

The two superstars who are known close friends have not been spotted together in public for a while.

In 2018, both artists had their headline shows on the same day with Wizkid still making out time to perform at Olamide's show after he was done with his concert.

With speculations of a joint performance at Wizkid's show tonight, fans can only wonder what he has in store.