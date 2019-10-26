On the 12th of October 2019 the Jetlyfe platform, a mobile solution for Jet sharing and on-demand Jet Charter was launched at the first ever Private Jet lifestyle event in Africa tagged 'Dinner in the Sky'.

The event took place at the prestigious five star hotel Legend Lagos airport hotel, Curio collection by Hilton situated at Quits Aviation hanger at Murtala Mohammed International Airport Ikeja Lagos Nigeria.

The event was organized by Huge Management a Creative Agency in partnership with Play net work Africa, Moet and Chandon, Don Pèrignon, GAC motors, Spice TV, Xchange, Bedmate Furniture, Esorae Luxury, Grand Deluxe, PulseNG, Ezuma Jets, Inside Watch Africa and Legend Lagos airport hotel, Curio collection by Hilton.

Wisdom Ntotoan Aviator launched "Jetlyfe platform", a mobile solution for Jet sharing and on-demand Jet Charter

The event was attended by dignitaries representing different industry sectors from Aviation, Automobile, Fashion and beauty, banking and finance, media and entertainment.

The event started with the red carpet at 8pm with guests been interviewed by Spice TV, then followed the introduction and welcome address by the founder of the Jetlyfe platform Wisdom Ntotoan Aviator and entrepreneur.

This was followed by a violin performance by the maestro Jennifer Obaze (Becky) who serenaded guests with contemporary tunes form her violin.

Champagne and Cocktails was served by Moet and Chandon and Legend Hilton catered to guests with a five star buffet of intercontinental dishes and seafood.

The main event was the launch of the Jetlyfe platform which the founder Wisdom Ntoto described as a tool that will enable users get access to a network of over 50 private jets in Nigeria and allow users buy single seats without paying for the full charter cost from the tap of a button on your mobile phone.

"I find it quite disturbing that people hardly know the means of chartering a private jet.

It's embarrassing to say the least" he said pointing out the information gap in the Private Aviation sector.

Jetlyfe seeks to create a world where people can move from point A to point B to point C at 1 am in the morning or 10pm at night with out worrying about long queues,missing flights or time factor.

Freedom of movement is a basic human right and Jetlyfe is a tool for freedom".

"Our strategic priority is to use a community oriented approach to bring together people in business, politics, sports and entertainment together on a socially powered flight.

Combining proprietary technology and a sharing economy model to enable users charter private jets and get access to single seats.

Jetlyfe is a membership only platform. Benefits include; access to a network of High Net worth individuals, Business and lifestyle events such as Air shows, discounted services from Five star hotels and restaurants etc."

The event closed with some of the registered Jetlyfe members getting a Champagne powered, Private Jet Experience and other guests getting a red carpet tour on the newly customized Hawker 800 X Pakathe, The odore of the skies.

This event will be remembered as one that opened the door to a nexus between technology and Private Aviation in Nigeria.

