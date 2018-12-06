Pulse.ng logo
Oreoluwa Somolu Lesi wins at Her Network Woman of the Year Awards 2018

Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolari, Oreoluwa Somolu-Lesi, Osayi Alile among winners at Her Network Woman of the Year Awards 2018

The event which took place on Sunday, December 2, 2018 saw the gathering of industrious women coming together to celebrate outstanding women of impact.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Guests celebrating a win at the HNWOTY 2018 (Studio24)

The second annual Her Network Woman of the Year Awards rewarded outstanding women in various fields at its 2018 ceremony.

The event which took place on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Landmark Towers saw the gathering of industrious women from diverse backgrounds, coming together to celebrate outstanding women of impact in 2018.

HNWOTY 2018 Hosts - Munachi Abii and Simi Drey play HNWOTY 2018 Hosts - Munachi Abii and Simi Drey (Studio24)

 

The prestigious event hosted by ex-beauty queen, Munachi Abii and actress, Simi Drey witnessed guests dressed according to the theme of the night, ‘Majestic’ and stunned in different regal looks.

Keynote speech titled “Measurable Impact” was delivered by 2017 Her Network Technology Woman of the Year and First CNN Heroes nominee from Nigeria and the only African this year, Ms Abisoye Ajayi Akinfolari.

Winners at the HNWOTY 2018

She also presented the 2018 HNWOTY Technology Woman of the Year Award to Oreoluwa Somolu Lesi, founder of Women’s Technology Empowerment Center.

play 2018 HNWOTY Technology Woman of the Year Award winner, Oreoluwa Somolu Lesi. (Studio24)

 

Other winners include Chinwe Egwin (Career), Anokwuru Chinyere (Community Service), Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau-Ameh (Entertainment), Inyang Out (Philanthropy), Ola Brown (Entrepreneur), Dr Maymunaii Yusuf Kadiri (Healthcare), Temie Giwa-Tubosun (Start-Up), Folawe Omikunle (Education), Mirabele Morah (Woman of the Future) and Thembelihle Khumalo from Zimbabwe (Social Media).

play HNWOTY 2018 Healthcare winner, Dr Maymunaii Kadiri. (Studio24)

 

Dancer and Instructor Ukalina Celine Opuwari serenaded the audience with a performance to legendary poet Maya Angelou‘s “Still I Rise” during the event.

The final award of the night was given to Osayi Alile, who was announced as the Her Network Woman of the Year 2018 (Overall Achiever). Osayi is the founding curator, Global Shapers Forum Nigeria and is passionate about the social sector.

