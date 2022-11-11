William Lawson’s set to crown first Naija Highlandah, hosts 9ice, Orezi and many more artistes at its grand finale

No doubt that the challenge has been exciting and engaging as we had over 4,500 people participate in the challenge. However, from the 4,500, only 15 people will be contesting for the ultimate prize on Saturday as they had to score the qualification mark of 80 and make it through the eliminator phase to participate in humorous, bold and unconventional challenges to earn their seat at the exclusive table.

Pulse Nigeria

These finalists will be contesting through bold, unconventional and good-humoured games, as well as other advanced games, which will be announced at the event. All games have been designed to ensure the contestants have fun while contesting to be the ultimate Naija Highlandah, laying down a marker for entertainment in Nigeria.

The grand finale which will hold at one of Nigerian’s bubbling locations in Lagos, The Stable, Union Bank Sports Ground, Bode Thomas, Surulere, will feature musicians like 9ice, Orezi, ARB Band, and many more, with lots of food and drinks from top vendors across Lagos state. There will also be fun games, including giant board games, snooker board, soccer table board, card games, and rodeo bull ride.

History is about to be made as we witness the crowning of the first-ever Naija Highlandah, who will get two million naira and an all-expenses paid trip to Scotland from 3pm.

---