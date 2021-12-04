We Outside: Detty December concerts to attend in Lagos

And since COVID-19 restrictions denied them of all the fun last year, a lot of Lagosians hope to have the time of their lives at some of the biggest concerts of the year this month.

Detty December can be delayed, but it cannot be denied.

As a fun-loving Lagosian, here are some concerts to mark on your calendar:

December 16

- Tems

December 17

- Tiwa Savage

- Chike

- Laycon

December 18

- P-Square

December 19

- Wizkid - Livespot X Festival

- Moelogo

December 20

- Lady Donli

December 21

- Wizkid - Flytime Music Festival

December 22

- Buju

December 23

- The Cavemen

- Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged

December 24

- Davido

- Show Dem Camp - Palmwine Music Festival

December 26

- Patoranking

December 27

- Burna Boy

December 30

- Wizkid - Vibes on the Beach