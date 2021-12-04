One of the many ways Lagosians have fun is by attending the concerts of their favourite artists.
We Outside: Detty December concerts to attend in Lagos
What are the concerts lined up for the end of the year?
And since COVID-19 restrictions denied them of all the fun last year, a lot of Lagosians hope to have the time of their lives at some of the biggest concerts of the year this month.
Detty December can be delayed, but it cannot be denied.
As a fun-loving Lagosian, here are some concerts to mark on your calendar:
December 16
- Tems
December 17
- Tiwa Savage
- Chike
- Laycon
December 18
- P-Square
December 19
- Wizkid - Livespot X Festival
- Moelogo
December 20
- Lady Donli
December 21
- Wizkid - Flytime Music Festival
December 22
- Buju
December 23
- The Cavemen
- Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged
December 24
- Davido
- Show Dem Camp - Palmwine Music Festival
December 26
- Patoranking
December 27
- Burna Boy
December 30
- Wizkid - Vibes on the Beach
Many people in Lagos plan to have the best times singing along with their favourite artists at these concerts, but they should also remember to observe COVID-19 protocols, and stay safe.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng