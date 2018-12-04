Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Wande Coal to hold first headline show in Lagos this December

Wande Coal to hold first headline show, ‘King Coal in Concert’ in Lagos this December

The concert will be Wande’s first solo show in Nigeria and it is set to feature seasoned and recognizable musicians in the industry some of whom have collaborations with the artiste.

  • Published:
King Coal Live in Concert play

King Coal Live in Concert

Nigeria’s most talented vocalist and CEO of Black Diamond, Wande Coal, has announced his first headline concert in Lagos this December.

The concert tagged ‘King Coal in Concert’ is sponsored by Bet9ja, and it will feature the legendary artist performing hit songs such as Ololufe, The kick, Baby Hello, Ashimapeyin, Turkey Nla and So Mi So on a night of musical bliss.

‘King Coal in Concert’ is scheduled to hold on Friday, December 14, 2018 at the Eko Convention Center, Eko hotels and suites Lagos.

The concert will be Wande’s first solo show in Nigeria and it is set to feature seasoned and recognizable musicians in the industry some of whom have collaborations with Wande Coal.

Since the release of his debut album Mushin to Mo’Hits in 2009, Wande Coal has continued to thrill fans locally and internationally with mind blowing performances, collaborations and songs earning him multiple awards such as the Headies, Mtv’s MAMAs awards, the NEA awards and the Ghana music awards.

Speaking on the concert, Seyi Sodimu, a member of the Board of Directors, BlueNote Entertainment – organizers of the event said, “We are happy to bring Nigerians one of the most talented musicians the country has ever seen. We are putting together a wonderful event and Wande Coal is ready to thrill his fans. We are sure Nigerians will be entertained beyond their imaginations”.

Concert Details

Date: Friday, December 14, 2018

Venue: Eko Convention Centre, Eko hotel & suites Lagos.

Ticket price: Regular- N7,500, VIP- N25,000, VVIP- N100,000, TABLE: Silver- N1M, Gold- N2M, Platinum- N3M

The concert tickets are available at Nairabox.com

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

Top 3

1 Unusual Praise 2018- A night of unforgettable spiritual connection,...bullet
2 All that's happening in Lagos this December 2018bullet
3 Simi Live In Lagos is back in December at Balmoral convention centrebullet

Related Articles

Bobby Brown, D'banj, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Davido to perform at 3-day Flytime music festival
All that's happening in Lagos this December 2018
Davido, Ahmed Musa, Adesua Etomi, Chinwe Egwin, Samson Itodo, others make The Future Awards Africa 2018 nominees list
2baba, Falz, DJ Jimmy Jatt among stellar line-up for 'Jos Chillin' mega fiesta

Events

Flytime-Rhythm-Unplugged-Festival-2018
Bobby Brown, D'banj, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Davido to perform at 3-day Flytime music festival
Smirnoff X1 Tour Ibadan: DJ Spinall, Dremo, Teni, Reminisce, deliver unique experience
The Future Awards Class Of 2018
Davido, Ahmed Musa, Adesua Etomi, Chinwe Egwin, Samson Itodo, others make The Future Awards Africa 2018 nominees list
Jos Chillin Mega Fiesta
2baba, Falz, DJ Jimmy Jatt among stellar line-up for 'Jos Chillin' mega fiesta
X
Advertisement