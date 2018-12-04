Wande Coal to hold first headline show in Lagos this December

news

Nigeria’s most talented vocalist and CEO of Black Diamond, Wande Coal, has announced his first headline concert in Lagos this December.

The concert tagged ‘King Coal in Concert’ is sponsored by Bet9ja, and it will feature the legendary artist performing hit songs such as Ololufe, The kick, Baby Hello, Ashimapeyin, Turkey Nla and So Mi So on a night of musical bliss.

‘King Coal in Concert’ is scheduled to hold on Friday, December 14, 2018 at the Eko Convention Center, Eko hotels and suites Lagos.

The concert will be Wande’s first solo show in Nigeria and it is set to feature seasoned and recognizable musicians in the industry some of whom have collaborations with Wande Coal .

Since the release of his debut album Mushin to Mo’Hits in 2009, Wande Coal has continued to thrill fans locally and internationally with mind blowing performances, collaborations and songs earning him multiple awards such as the Headies , Mtv’s MAMAs awards, the NEA awards and the Ghana music awards.

Speaking on the concert, Seyi Sodimu, a member of the Board of Directors, BlueNote Entertainment – organizers of the event said, “We are happy to bring Nigerians one of the most talented musicians the country has ever seen. We are putting together a wonderful event and Wande Coal is ready to thrill his fans. We are sure Nigerians will be entertained beyond their imaginations”.

Concert Details

Date: Friday, December 14, 2018

Venue: Eko Convention Centre, Eko hotel & suites Lagos.

Ticket price: Regular- N7,500, VIP- N25,000, VVIP- N100,000, TABLE: Silver- N1M, Gold- N2M, Platinum- N3M

The concert tickets are available at Nairabox.com