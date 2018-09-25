Pulse.ng logo
VJ Adams to hold Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2018 this September

#CelebrityVGC2018 VJ Adams to hold Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2018 this September

The event brings together celebrities from all walks of life and fans under one roof as they battle for the bragging rights as the best gamer and cash.

Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos. play Gamers during the competition at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 which held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos. (Pulse)

Media personality and fashion entrepreneur, VJ Adams is back for his annual Celebrity Video Game Challenge this September.

Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos. play Timi Dakolo competing with Soundsultan at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 which held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos. (Pulse)

 

The event billed to hold on September 28, sees VJ Adams bring together celebrities from all walks of life and fans under one roof as they battle for the bragging rights as the best gamer and cash.

The stakes are higher at this year's edition of #CelebrityVGC2018 with the prize money increased to three hundred thousand naira (NGN300,000).

Celebrities lined up to compete with gamers include LAX, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Yung6ix, Ufuoma McDermott, Niniola, Lolo, Jemima Osunde, Sound Sultan, DJ Neptune, and many more.

Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos. play Simi competing with Yung6ix at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos. (Pulse)

 

Interested gamer are required to register with the sum of five thousand naira (NGN5000) while fans who are interested in just attending and playing against their favourite celebrities.

Venue: Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel Victoria Island, Lagos

Date: September 28, 2018

Ticket Prices: Gamers - N5,000; Fans - N3,000

Buy your tickets online at celebrityvideogamechallenge.com. At the Celebrity Video Game Challenge, The console makes us all equals.

Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2018 is proudly supported by Pulse.ng.

Image
  • Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.
    Do2dtun and Illrymz at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.
    Gamers at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.
    Gamers at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.
    VJ Adams at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.
    Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.
    Gamers at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.
    VJ Adams and Magnito at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.
    Yung6ix and VJ Adams at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.
    Yung6ix and VJ Adams at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.
    Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.
    Gamers at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.
    Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.
    Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.
    Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.
    Gamers during the competition at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.
    Gamers during the competition at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.
    Sound Sultan and guest at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.
    Harrysong and Sosoberekon at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.
    Soundsultan, Yung6ix, VJ Adams, Harrysong and Sosoberekon at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.
    DJ Spinall at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.
    Sosoberekon, DJ Spinall and Harrysong at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.
    Harrysong and Timi Dakolo at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.
    Timi Dakolo competing against Soundsultan at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.
    Timi Dakolo competing with Soundsultan at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.
    DJ Nana at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.
    Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.
    Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.
    Simi and VJ Adams at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.
    Bollylomo and Simi at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.
    Simi competing with Yung6ix at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.
    Pepenazi at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.
    Niniola at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.
    Reminisce, Niniola and Jaywon at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.  Pulse  
  • Guests at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.
    VJ Adams and Reminisce at the Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2017 held at Four Points hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.  Pulse  
