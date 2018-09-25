VJ Adams to hold Celebrity Video Game Challenge 2018 this September

news

Media personality and fashion entrepreneur, VJ Adams is back for his annual Celebrity Video Game Challenge this September.

The event billed to hold on September 28, sees VJ Adams bring together celebrities from all walks of life and fans under one roof as they battle for the bragging rights as the best gamer and cash.

The stakes are higher at this year's edition of #CelebrityVGC2018 with the prize money increased to three hundred thousand naira (NGN300,000).

Celebrities lined up to compete with gamers include LAX , Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Yung6ix , Ufuoma McDermott, Niniola, Lolo, Jemima Osunde, Sound Sultan, DJ Neptune, and many more.

Interested gamer are required to register with the sum of five thousand naira (NGN5000) while fans who are interested in just attending and playing against their favourite celebrities.

Venue: Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel Victoria Island, Lagos

Date: September 28, 2018

Ticket Prices: Gamers - N5,000; Fans - N3,000

Buy your tickets online at celebrityvideogamechallenge.com. At the Celebrity Video Game Challenge, The console makes us all equals.