Variety show fundraiser, Laughfest is back for its 2nd edition this December.

The show which helps raise funds and awareness for the fight against malaria will hold at Terra Kulture Arena, Victoria Island on Thursday, December 20, 2018.

Laughfest is back again with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Joyful Joy Foundations Pop-up Clinic outreach programs focused on eradicating Malaria every month in 2019 .

The evening will feature a power packed line-up of comedians, celebrity date auctions and celebrity performances with a red carpet & cocktail hour courtesy Moet & Chandon at 6pm.

Laughfest 2018 will be hosted by Chigul with brief remarks from actor & Founder of Joyful Joy Foundation – Osas Ighodaro Ajibade .

Comedic performances will be done by Basketmouth , Bovi, Helen Paul, Buchi & Kenny Blaq while 2Baba, MI and many more will rocking the stage with back to back hits.

There'll also be Celebrity Date Auction including Don Jazzy, Kemi Adetiba, Lynxxx, Toke Makinwa and Cee-C just to mention a few. It is sure to be an amazing evening.

Laughfest symbolizes a variety show with a heart, and encourages its audience to spend their time, money and energy in a socially conscious way.

Venue: Terra Kulture Arena, Victoria Island

Date: Thursday, December 20, 2018

Ticket price: Regular- N10,000, VIP- N15,000 and VVIP +gift bag- N25,000.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Terra Kulture Box Office and www.afritickets.com.

Joyful Joy Foundation is supported by: Access Bank, Jumia Travel, Moet & Chandon, Pulse.ng, Accelerate TV, HipTv, Bella Naija, Ynaija, BeatFM, Fuze.NG, Africa Movie Channel, Link Deeds Company, Some Solutions, Sweet Kiwi, House of Tara, Angle Villa, Medplus Pharmacy, EchoitOut Graphics, Nolly Nolly Popcorn, Girls Hub Africa.

Joyful Joy mission is ‘Spread More Joy' one community at a time by transforming access to malaria treatment and education.

Connect with us at: joyfuljoyfoundation@gmail.com or info@joyfuljoy.org