UPBEAT to host Christmas Carnivaland this December

West Africa’s first Trampoline Park and foremost recreation centre, UPBEAT will be hosting the maiden edition of the annual Christmas Carnivaland - Eat, Play and Shop.

UPBEAT Christmas Carnivaland is a one-month celebration, which includes Christmas market, Live music concert, After Dark series, Carol night, and Santa’s experience room amongst other fun activities for both adults and children alike.

Themed ‘Twelve Days Of Christmas’, the Carnivaland activities kicked off with the Upbeat Christmas Cup which welcomed teams from existing Upbeat Leagues as well as a special guest appearance from the DNA Twins .

The Christmas Carnivaland is an opportunity for families in Lagos and Nigeria to come together for this unique experience to have fun, shop, and enjoy the lovely treats from our vendors during the festive period.

Speaking on the event, Uyok Hanson, Operations Manager at Upbeat stated: “We are extremely excited to bring you the maiden edition of Carnivaland this Christmas. This is an opportunity for us to celebrate with everyone this season, letting them know that Upbeat is a multi-faceted recreation centre that can cater to different groups of people with activities ranging from the Kids Christmas Camp to the After Dark series featuring some of our favourite DJs. There is something for everyone!”.

Upbeat Centre is an initiative of URAGA Real Estate Limited, an indigenous development firm focused on transforming people, spaces and lives in Nigeria through innovative Real Estate products and services.

Register for all events at www.eventbrite.com

Media partners: Ebonylife TV, HOT FM, Pulse.ng, Wontra Travels, and Zumi.