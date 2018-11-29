Unusual Praise 2018- A night of unforgettable spiritual connection, singing and worship

Pulse.ng logo
Unusual Praise 2018- A night of unforgettable spiritual connection

Unusual Praise, one of the most anticipated nights of praise this year, draws near and we have all the details.

  • Published:
(Unusual Praise 2018)

We are counting down to one of the most anticipated Praise Nights of the year, Unusual Praise 2018, where worshippers will be treated to a night of unforgettable spiritual connection, singing and worship.

 With an amazing lineup featuring 12 time grammy award winning gospel minister Cece Winans, Tim Godfrey, Mahalia Buchanan, Chioma Jesus, Bukola Bekes, Panam Percy Paul, Midnight Crew, Frank Edwards, Mercy Chinwo, Preye Odede and a host of other anointed ministers, the countdown is on for yet another incredible night of praise and worship.

 

Unusual Praise has quickly grown to become the biggest of its kind within the Catholic Community in Africa- with  explosive and spirit filled performances by Megastar Acts such as Sinach, Nicole C Mullen, Don Moen, Olumide Dada, Frank Edwards, Sr. Agatha Ozah, Steve Crown and a plethora of globally recognised gospel stars in previous years. This year’s edition promises to take things to another level with spirit filled acts you cannot afford to miss, quality content and most importantly a refreshing and uplifting experience in the presence of God.

The 8th edition of Unusual Praise is set to take place on Friday the 30th Of November 2018.

For more information, please visit their website www.unusualpraise.com and stay updated via their social media channels

Instagram- @unusualpraise

Twitter- @unusualpraise

Facebook- Unusual Praise

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict.

