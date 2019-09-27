The first blocks of the annual Foundation Concert were laid on a nostalgic night this September after much anticipation.

Foundation concert, put together by Lanre Makun Events started around 9pm and was hosted by MC Abey with comedy delivered by Akpororo.

Tubaba at the Foundation concert 2019

The hall was brimming with iconic individuals (or their sires), many of whom were living legends of Nigerian Entertainment/ Creative space. The event organizer, Ruggedman stressed that his performance was to celebrate the individual icons who laid the foundations for contemporary Nigerian Music and form a renowned part of Nigerian creative history.

The Remedies (Eidris Abdulkareem & Tony Tetuila) at the Foundation concert 2019

On a night where every moment was a highlight, there were performances/sets by Sunny Nneji, Tony Tetuila, Art Quake, Safari, Remedies, Eedris, African China, Faze, 9ice, Ruggedman, Tuface, Dj Jimmy Jat, Jazzman Olofin, Marvelous Benji, Konga, Hazardous, Lord of Ajasa, Tribute Dance, African China.

Faze at the Foundation concert 2019

The Foundation concert 2019 was an all round success and guests can't wait for the second edition in 2020.