Tribaverse: A festival for music, arts, culture, and positive change

Are you ready for Africa’s biggest cultural open-air festival experience?

Tribaverse, Ghana’s first music, arts, and culture festival centered on environmental awareness, will host its first edition at the Aburi Botanical Gardens, Ghana, on January 1, 2023. The Afrobeats festival seeks to create environmental awareness and solve climate change issues by exhibiting the richness and diversity of African culture. Proceeds from the festival will support environmentally friendly practices and funding research projects.

Tribaverse will feature spectacular performances from Ghana and the diaspora, hottest acts including Kwesi Arthur, Camidoh, Sefa, Joey B, Sauti Sol, G Money, King Promise, Kofi Jamar, Temple XTD, and many more. Performances inspired by a unifying theme to promote and showcase the different genres of African music and celebrate the traditions that shape our communities.

Speaking on the event that will take Ghana by storm, (Luigi Houdson, co-founder) said: “This event is definitely going to be one for the books.”

The music, arts, and culture festival seeks to bring business to as many local vendors as possible, positively impacting the Ghanaian cultural and tourism economy.

MUSIC: A series of performances inspired by a unifying theme to promote and showcase the different genres of African music and composers to the rest of the world.

ART: The exhibition of the richness and diversity of culture and creativity, which encompasses a variety of contemporary and traditional art forms including dance, fine arts, film, literature, poetry, and crafts.

CULTURE: The celebration of traditions, values, history, and generational norms designed to immerse wide audiences in the true beauty of the African people.

Tribaverse aims to encourage sustainable practices that mitigate climate change towards limiting its adverse effects in Ghana such as rising sea levels, flash floods, changing weather patterns, and more by supporting afforestation practices and giving back to societies in need.

Our music festival is unique because we will highlight and empower attendees on climate change mitigation and adaptation practices such as planting trees, using renewable energy, and reducing landfill waste. This event is not for locals only as the reach for education on climate change is key to people across the diaspora while enhancing knowledge on local traditions and culture.”added Houdson.

If you are excited to experience a day full of music, food, and arts, and immerse yourself in the ultimate afro experience, then join music, arts, and culture lovers at the Aburi Botanical Gardens in Ghana on January 1, 2023. The time is 12pm. You do not want to miss out!

To purchase your tickets for the event, visit https://aftontickets.com/tribaverse.

For more info on the festival, contact us at info@tribaverse.com or visit www.tribaverse.com.

