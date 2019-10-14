Verve International continues to blaze the trail and inspire Nigerians to a lifestyle of fitness and wellness.

Themed “Go Hard or Go Home”, the pan-African innovative payment card brand hosted fitness enthusiasts with fun and wellness enhancing sessions on a rainy Saturday.

Verve Life 3.0

The event was organized to motivate Nigerians to adopt a healthy lifestyle, workout regularly and keep fit while they were treated to sessions of exciting body transformational workout and healthy routines.

Verve Life 3.0

Speaking on the event, Group Chief Marketing and Communication officer, Interswitch, Cherry Eromosele said, “We tap into identified customer passion points because that’s what make people tick. We have therefore designed the Verve Life event experience to leverage fitness, fun, healthy food and living. Fitness and wellness enthusiasts thus come out in unprecedented numbers year after year to work out and network”.

Verve Life 3.0

Verve Life 3.0

Corporate executives, celebrities and fitness enthusiasts were all at the event. Celebrities who attended the event this year include Ex-BBN housemate, Mike Edwards, Tobi Bakre, Kaffy, Bovi, Ini-Dinma Okojie, Sani Danja and Odunlade Adekola.

Verve Life 3.0

Verve Life 3.0

All the attendees got engaged in fitness sessions, masterclasses, dance, yoga, martial arts, weightlifting, zumba, and many more.

Verve Life 3.0

Verve Life 3.0

Verve Life 3.0 also featured a highly rewarding fitness challenge anchored by Kemen and Tobi Bakre where Elastiick Abah and Ngozika Okwundu emerged winners in the Male and Female categories, respectively.

Verve Life 3.0

Three runners-up in the male and female categories of the fitness challenge also went home with exciting cash prizes each.