The festival held at the Eko Atlantic City on Sunday, December 16, 2018. Thousands of fun lovers trouped into the venue of the festival in grand style. Art lovers admired the artworks exhibited by Africa’s most talented visual artists; Uche Edochie, Ibe Ananaba, Isaac Emokpae and Tolu Aliki.

The mini Access Bank runway also afforded fashion lovers the opportunity to walk on the runway, take pictures, admire beautiful dresses and attires displayed by designers like Tobewei, Tiffany Amber.

50 intriguing movies were screened, film lovers sat comfortably in the screening room, patiently watched the trailers of the movies being screened, with so much applauded and accolades for the producers

BAFEST2018 was a great avenue for networking as friends reconnected and family bonded over food, drinks,, games, exhibitions and much more. Food vendors also had a swell day attending to numerous customers.

The infusion of music to fashion made the Born In Africa Festival, music certainly meets runway, Falz The Bahd Guy opened the show with classic performances from his hit songs. Other artistes lined up for the show also brought their A-game to the stage with so much energy.

Musical Performances

There was so much love for Olamide, Kizz Daniel, Yemi Alade, Congo's finest Awilo Longomba, Tiwa Savage, Dbanj brought us from the past to present with his catchy live performance, In true African spirit, the audience at BAFEST showed so much love for South Africa's finest poet and rapper, Sho Madjozi, she brought the roof down with her hit singles, Huku and Wakanda Forever.

Burna boy closed the show in a grand style with one of the best performances of the night was the suspended drummers in the air, the performance was soul lifting the crowd asked to see it again.

MCs of the festival, Shody The Hypeman and d2Dotun did a fantastic job getting the crowd engaged from the very beginning of the show till the end. DJ Crowd Kontroller was on the wheels of steels.