Tiwa Savage closes out Lagos show with big surprise from son, Jamil Balogun

So it was no surprise when Tiwa Savage broke into tears and hugged her six year old son as he surprised her on stage during her close out performance of 'Somebody's Son' at Livespot X Festival with a bouquet of roses.

Earlier this year, Tiwa Savage took to Instagram to share that Jamil who had just graduated from preschool was moving to London for his elementary school education so it was a big surprise to see him at her headline show in Lagos.