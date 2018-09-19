Timini Egbuson to host the exciting Lagos Margarita Festival

news

Lagos Margarita Festival is the ultimate Margarita experience! The event, hosted by Timini Egbuson and Fayfay with music by DJ Lambo and Dj Anonymous promises to be the place to be pre- Independence Day!

The event which is a brainchild of Barventure Elixirs and Sipandshots.com is scheduled to debut in the city of Lagos, Nigeria at Muri Okunola Park from 2pm on September 30, 2018.

Designed to be the first of its kind in Nigeria, the Lagos Margarita festival has created a platform which will introduce its participants to the world of Mexican fun in a Nigerian way: Margaritas, food, funfair games and many more fun activities.

Tickets available for sale on www.lagosmargaritafest.com and www.nairabox.com for N5,000 and you get back N3,500 in tokens for activities at the Festival.



