These are all the public holidays for Nigerians in 2024

This year, there are many public holidays offering the Nigerian workforce a moment of release. Whether you spend your holidays doing extra time at work (in which case I’m giving you the bombastic side eye) or you spend it unwinding, there are plenty of reasons to rejoice in 2024.

See below all the public holidays for 2024:

New Year Holiday: Monday 1 January

The first day of the new year is always a public holiday, and many people take the time to think about the previous year, and what their plans for the new year will be. It’s also a good day to spend time with the family doing something fun or just staying at home.

Good Friday: Friday 29 March

Good Friday is the second public holiday of the year. It is a Christian holiday to remind the followers of Christ of Jesus's death in Calvary. It is also a good day for somber reflection.

Easter Holiday: Monday 1 April

Easter Holiday follows Good Friday. It is a time for celebration for members of the Christian fold. It marks the resurrection of their savior, Jesus Christ.

Eid-el-Fitr: Wednesday 10 April/Thursday 11 April

Eid-el-Fitr is a Muslim holiday that constantly changes depending on the position of the firmaments. This year, it could be marked on Wednesday, April 10, or Thursday, April 11. It is a day for Muslims to feast after the long month of the Ramadan fast, the annual fast observed by all Muslims.

International Workers’ Day: Wednesday 1 May

Every year the labour force gets a day off, May 1, typically globally to rest after long months of working. This year is no different. A good way to spend Workers’ Day, which is also called Labour Day in some cultures, is to honestly stay at home and catch up on old episodes of your favorite TV programs.

Democracy Day: Wednesday 12 June

Democracy Day reminds us of many things, chief among them that we have been with our new president for a year. It's a good day to take stock of how we affect our immediate community and our work. Also, don’t forget to catch President Tinubu’s speech that Wednesday.

Eid-el-Kabir: Monday 17 June/Tuesday 18 June

Another day for the Muslims to jolly this year is Eid-el-Kabir, also known as Eid-ed-Adha. Eid-el-Kabir may be celebrated on Monday, 17 June. It is, however, subject to the sighting of the moon. Tuesday, 18 June may also be Eid el Kabir's additional public holiday. Just like the Eid-el-Fitr the moon determines it and could fall on any of those dates. It is the Muslim holiday that follows the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Eid-el-Maulud: Monday 16 September

Monday, September 16, is another day for Muslims to feast. It is a public holiday set aside for the celebration of the Muslim Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.

Nigeria Independence Day: Tuesday 1 October

Nigeria Independence Day is one of those holidays that we are supposed to look up to and plan our calendar around. But the steep economic decline and japa-craze have made it a gloomy day. Take this year’s to reflect on how we can solve our problems in the country.

Christmas Day: Wednesday 25 December

Then we have the big one, Christmas Day. Though originally a Christian holiday, Christmas Day has metamorphosed into an exciting end-of-year event, largely due to high-powered marketing campaigns in the West. But also because it signals the end of work, when activities at the office begin to slow down, and we are finally permitted to reply to emails late or not reply to emails at all.

Boxing Day: Thursday 26 December

Following Christmas Day is its counterpart, Boxing Day, when we are supposed to open our gifts from the previous day. This is a good day to be outside with friends and family.

Honourable Mentions

These are days that we believe are supposed to be general public holidays, but are not in 2024.

See below:

Valentine's Day and Ash Wednesday: Wednesday 14 February

International Women's Day: Friday 8 March

Children's Day: Monday 27 May

Isese Day: August 2023 (More states declared it a public holiday in 2023. Four states in 2023 declared it a holiday for public servants)