The Veuve Clicquot 7th annual Lagos Polo Tournament

Polo, Champagne and Sunshine, as the champagne house returns to the Lagos Polo Club for the International Annual Lagos Polo Tournament.

Veuve Clicquot is excited to announce that it will be a part of the International Lagos Polo Tournament for the seventh year. As one of the most highly anticipated events of the year loved by polo enthusiasts and champagne lovers alike, the Polo tournament which will once again be held at the prestigious Lagos Polo Club, Awolowo road, Ikoyi is slated for two consecutive weekends; 16th – 17th and 23rd – 24th March respectively.

The annual event attracts local and international polo fans to witness a world-class tournament where professional players from across Nigeria and around the world compete for the trophy.

The renowned International Polo Tournament in partnership with Veuve Clicquot invites Lagos City’s finest to indulge in Champagne and top- quality Polo. One thing to look out for at this event is the very trendy and exclusive Veuve Clicquot VIP Lounge and Rosé Garden which will host esteemed guests to an exquisite luxurious experience. In order to gain access to the exclusive lounges this year, early ticket booking is advised.

The outdoor soiree is set to be a delightful event filled with stylish décor, fabulous haute couture fashion and action-packed polo. In addition to Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label, Rosé, and Rich, guests can enjoy a selection of gourmet canapés paired with flutes of perfectly chilled Champagne.

We are thrilled to enrich this year's edition of the International Polo Tournament by paying homage to audacious and innovative spirit of Veuve Clicquot and bringing our fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience filled with style, polo and, of course, champagne." – Elizabeth Oputa, Manager Champagnes and Wines Portfolio, Moët Hennessy.

Ticket Available & Access

This year's Veuve Clicquot Polo offers two unique viewing experiences. The VIP admission tickets, which retail for N10, 000, as well as the Rosé Garden, an elevated consumer experience with tickets retailing for N25, 000 per day. The Clicquot Garden ticket includes a variety of gourmet experiences, premium views of the match from an exclusive and beautiful garden setting with open lounge, shaded seating, amongst others.

The equestrian - centered affair is one of the hand full of events sponsored by the premier Champagne house. Needless to say, it’s truly an exclusive event for the rich and famous.

For Ticket bookings

Contact: +2348183696687

