The unforgettable Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky Lagos as JJW returned to Lagos with a bang
Saturday, 24th August 2019: Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky, the nation’s premier platform for truly live afro-jazz music experience shut down Lagos with a sensational fusion of the vibrant flavours of Johnnie Walker Black Label with some of Nigeria’s most appreciated music icons.
JJW Lagos took guests on a phenomenal multi-sensory journey with Johnnie Walker’s unique flavours perfectly blended with amazing performances by Adekunle Gold, Lagbaja and Wande Coal.
18+. Drink Responsibly.
Here’s a sneak peek at the evening:
