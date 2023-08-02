The second edition of the Showcase festival: Unveiling the True Essence beyond the event - (Highlights)

The event became a connection point for emerging artists to display their musical prowess, connect with music lovers and meet potential collaborators. Attendees were treated to a diverse lineup of acts spanning various genres, from Soulful Blues to Classical Music.

Several acts stood out, leaving a lasting impression on the audience. Some of the standout performances came from Frankie Walter, Kotrell, and Okiemute who mesmerized the crowd with their soul-stirring lyrics and captivating stage presence. The crowd also discovered and fell in love with acts; like Majesty Lyn, Teekay Classic, Mo’Believe, and Eric Atasia, etc

The Festival was hosted by; Lexie Armani & Gift David, as Wale Daniel also held it down on the Red Carpet. The festival also garnered attention from music industry insiders, Music CEO’s and Label Representatives in attendance. Some of these included; Praiz, Beekay, Nons Miraj, Yemi Cregx, Agelika Belle & Ayo Animashaun ( The convener and executive producer of the Headies)

The convener, Mr. Joseph Eshio Oghanyan, stated in his address that the Showcase festival is aimed at contributing to the development and growth of the Music Industry Ecosystem. He also highlighted that a unique part of the Showcase Festival is that it gives music artistes, fans, brands and investors an experience of a lifetime with everyone going home with a benefit including the performing artists where they get to keep 100% of the regular ticket sales through the rising e-commerce platform called Ekhiecom. This is in a bid to first provide a direct income stream for the Artists and secondly, to increase transparency within the ecosystem while giving fans, sponsors and media an exclusive experience at every event.

The showcase festival was undoubtedly a resounding success, not only for the talented musicians who shared their art but also for the music lovers who found new favourites.

