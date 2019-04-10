The L200 which is the ultimate hardworking pickup truck is a core global strategic model with significant refinement to the durability and reliability required for the commercial user and the comfort sought by a private user. The truck is Mitsubishi Motors Corporation’s second biggest seller, thanks to its constant evolution in the last 40 years.

Duly equipped for the Nigerian market, the brand new pickup truck was unveiled by Massilia Motors, the sole distributor of Mitsubishi Motors and a joint venture between the CFAO and the Chanrai group in Nigeria. It comes with an all-terrain confidence which allows maximum stability and traction, with its aerodynamically contoured body that contributes to solid handling and stable performance on highways.

The highlight of the beach party was when the curtain LED screens slid open and the L200 pick-up emerged on the podium to the delight of guests.

“The Mitsubishi L200 remains the best pickup truck in the market, absolutely built for toughest jobs, the most challenging conditions and the most difficult roads,” said Deputy Managing Director, Massilia Motors, Kunle Jaiyesimi. “As we have always stated, we intend to constantly engage our customers by finding new ways to add value to their lifestyles, and the new L200 totally represents what the true Nigerian driver needs.”

Personalities present at the event include Bolanle Olukanni, Uti Nwachukwu, Timi Dakolo, Noble Igwe, Lilian Esoro, Tomi Odunsi among others.

Other amazing features of the L200 include collision safety performance that efficiently absorbs energy and maintains high cabin integrity, rigid lightweight body which contributes to a high level of collision safety, more rigid compartment, reinforced rear corners, and hood safety mechanism with double stricker.

Guests at the event experienced the immense benefits of the L200 during a test drive session anchored by MC Gideon Okeke, with music provided by popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Xclusive.

