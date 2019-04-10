The L200 which is the ultimate hardworking pickup truck is a core global strategic model with significant refinement to the durability and reliability required for the commercial user and the comfort sought by a private user. The truck is Mitsubishi Motors Corporation’s second biggest seller, thanks to its constant evolution in the last 40 years.

Bolanle at the launch of the Mitsubishi L200

Duly equipped for the Nigerian market, the brand new pickup truck was unveiled by Massilia Motors, the sole distributor of Mitsubishi Motors and a joint venture between the CFAO and the Chanrai group in Nigeria. It comes with an all-terrain confidence which allows maximum stability and traction, with its aerodynamically contoured body that contributes to solid handling and stable performance on highways.

Actor, Ayoola Ayolola with the new Mitsubishi L200

The highlight of the beach party was when the curtain LED screens slid open and the L200 pick-up emerged on the podium to the delight of guests.

Thomas Pelletier, Managing Director, and Tunji Itiola, General Manager, Sales, Massilia motors at the launch of Mitsubishi L200

“The Mitsubishi L200 remains the best pickup truck in the market, absolutely built for toughest jobs, the most challenging conditions and the most difficult roads,” said Deputy Managing Director, Massilia Motors, Kunle Jaiyesimi. “As we have always stated, we intend to constantly engage our customers by finding new ways to add value to their lifestyles, and the new L200 totally represents what the true Nigerian driver needs.”

Funmi Abiola, Head, Marketing and Communications, Massilia Motors at the launch of Mitsubishi L200 (1)

Personalities present at the event include Bolanle Olukanni, Uti Nwachukwu, Timi Dakolo, Noble Igwe, Lilian Esoro, Tomi Odunsi among others.

Other amazing features of the L200 include collision safety performance that efficiently absorbs energy and maintains high cabin integrity, rigid lightweight body which contributes to a high level of collision safety, more rigid compartment, reinforced rear corners, and hood safety mechanism with double stricker.

Kunle Jaiyesimi, Deputy Managind Director, Massilia Motors, at the launch of the Mitsubishi L200

Guests at the event experienced the immense benefits of the L200 during a test drive session anchored by MC Gideon Okeke, with music provided by popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Xclusive.

#mymitsubishil200

Tomi Odunsi at the launch of Mitsubishi L200
Actor, Ozyy Agu, posing with the new Mitsubishi L200
Tunji Itiola, General manager, Sales, Massilia motors at the launch of Mitsubishi L200
Singer, Timi Dakolo at the launch of the Mitsubishi L200
Noble Igwe at the launch of the Mitsubishi L200
Thomas Pelletier, Managing Director, Massilia Motors at the launch of the Mitsubishi L200 (2)

This is a featured post