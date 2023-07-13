Breaking news:
The rise and rise of Riggs London

Riggs London has been created to uplift, empower and embolden its users in a way no fragrance brand has done before.
Such has been the case with the success of British fragrance brand Riggs London https://riggslondon.co.uk in Nigeria. It is everywhere you look, and everyone is talking about it. If you purchased a new fragrance recently, the chances are it's Riggs, and many people are suggesting that the fragrance world as we knew it, may never be the same again.

Launched in 2018 by serial British entrepreneur Ori Leslau, he made his intentions clear early on; “I will deliver the best quality fragrance, in the best combinations and formats, at the best possible price. Riggs London has been created to uplift, empower and embolden its users in a way no fragrance brand has done before”. Riggs London's “Perfume in a Can” concept is a first of its kind, and introduces a high concentration of French fragrances in a deodorant style format at a fraction of the price of normal perfume. “Riggs products are portable, affordable, smell great and last all day - Something we know to be very important to our customers”

Beyond its signature collection of 250ml “Perfume in a Can” products, it also produces Eau de Parfum, Roll On, and Body Mists and, we are told, has a series of exclusive new launches planned for 2023. To stay up to date with all the latest news and launches follow Riggs London on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/riggs_nigeria/ or Facebook https://www.facebook.com/RiggsNigeria

