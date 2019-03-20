The New Mums Hub Empowerment Conference reveals their fantastic line up of speakers

Seasoned speakers and panelists have been selected for different sessions to address the most common issues faced by the 21st-century African Mum.

To ensure that every attendee finds the event beneficial, we have arranged for 12 speakers across different industries to discuss pressing issues like child nutrition, mental health, maximizing the online space for your business, postpartum struggles and a lot more.

Speakers at this year’s edition include: Nwando Ajene, Marketing Services Lead, Nestle Nigeria, Bukky Kabiri-Whyte, Founder, Robert Taylor PR, Adedayo Oluwatosin Olufemi, Founder, New Mums Hub, Mariam Sanuth, Founder, Breastfeeding NG, Ntianu Obiora, Lifestyle Editor, Pulse Nigeria, Dr Seun Olabode, His & Hers Initiatives, Olori Olabisi Soetan, Secret Place Wives, Lagos Housewife to mention a few.

For sponsorship and more details, please follow @newmumshub on Instagram.