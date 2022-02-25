We set up the Mediahangountng in 2015, the first media support initiative that has been giving back to the media by bringing together media personalities from different media platforms (TV, Radio, Online, Print) to network, discuss issues that affect the media industry, proffer solutions and explore possible collaborations through conversations with key stakeholders of the media while promoting unity amongst media personalities.

The Initiative is a platform setup primarily for media personalities and journalists, with the aim of creating an enabling environment for professional and industry growth. We conduct highly relevant trainings in collaboration with top media and communication institutions among others. We believe that the Nigerian media as the Fourth Estate of the realm can be an agent of change especially in a nation that finds herself at a crossroads and currently being challenged by security, corruption and economic issues.

It also serves as an excellent platform for Networking, and discussing challenges that impedes growth in the industry with the aim of providing solutions for the advancement of media in Nigeria. The network is a fulcrum that holds the rubric of the Media industry together.

The Media and Stakeholders Synergy Towards 2023 Elections : SYNOPSIS

The 2023 election which is barely some months away by all indications is perhaps one of the most important elections in Nigeria’s Post-Independence political history. The build up to the election points to every fact that the political class are throwing in all arsenals at their disposal to ensure victory for their political parties. Already the Nigerian political landscape is being heated up by the rhetoric from the political camps raising fear of violence. The current insecurity situation in the country makes the argument about 2023 more important than ever before. The entire country is currently under one form of violence or the other raising the stakes and creating fear among the populace about the possibility of a violence-free election and peaceful handover of power among the political class. This dire situation as the country approaches 2023 demands from other stakeholders to stand above the politics and steer the country from the brink and uncertainty of election turbulence. What roles do the media and other stakeholders play in the coming months? This conversation has never mattered that now.

MHNG partnered with the American corner (US Consulate) in Nigeria to organise a roundtable to discuss the need for synergy ahead of the elections

OBJECTIVES OF THE EVENT:

To push a united media as a way forward for nation building

push a united media as a way forward for nation building Identify ways the media can work together for effective coverage and reportage of the 2023 general elections for a free and fair elections.

To table issues on violence against Nigerian Journalists and push for a commitment from the police that no Journalist will be mishandles during election coverage but will be protected by them

To highlight the need for the FG to sensitize the public on the power of voting, voting process, zero violence during election amongst others before, during and after the election through effective media campaigns. Also giving the Nigerian media unlimited access to information

How corporate organisations can play a role in sensitizing the public on the power to vote. A steady economy also means that businesses will thrive

Consulate- How the International community can ensure elections are free and fair

LIST OF INVITEES

Laolu Akande- Spokesperson of the vice president of Nigeria- Represented by his SA, Arukaino Mukoro Gboyega Akosile- Chief press secretary to Sanwo Olu BBC- Dan Ikpoyi Reuters- Angela DW- Olisa NEWS CENTRAL- Gboyega, Aborowa News Central Felicity Arise News- Rufai Oseni, Arise News- Ohi Odia AIT- Femi Ojo (Head of programmes) TVC- Mike Okwoche, Galaxy TV- Mr Akintoba Channels TV- Ayo Chico Classic fm PUNCH- Joel The Nation -Emanuel political editor Guardian Newspaper- Editor in Chief Greg Thisday- Nsebong Nation Newspaper- Emmanuel Political Editor Akwaja leadership- Lagos Bureau Chief The Cable NG -Simon Kolawole Publisher, The Cable NG- Kolapo Olapoju, Editor THISDAY- Nsebong PULSE.NG-Ben Bassey, Director of Content OPERA NEWS- Bayo Olupohunda NIG INFO- Head of Station Lasgidi FM- Judith Akatugba News Central- Tolulope Adeleru The Advocate- Jumoke Alawode Amenesty Intl Africa check- David Akinjobi EIE- Precious Transparency intl- Tunde Olaifa Inec- Budgit- US Consulate