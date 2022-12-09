The Future of Lagos is here!

The Lagos Future City Week is an exposition into the future of Lagos in the next 50 years. Over the last 50 years, Lagos has been identified with rapid urbanization and has now evolved into the eco-center of Nigeria. In the next 50 years, things are certain to be even more different. Lagos Future City Week is Africa's foremost solution-focused annual event dedicated to promoting sustainability and the future of living. This event is an initiative of New Town Development project by LandWey as a step into creating the future and reinventing the present. This event is in partnership with Lagos State and Lagos State SDG & Investment.