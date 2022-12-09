ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

The Future of Lagos is here!

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByLagosFutureCityWeek

The Future of Lagos is here!
The Future of Lagos is here!

The Lagos Future City Week is an exposition into the future of Lagos in the next 50 years. Over the last 50 years, Lagos has been identified with rapid urbanization and has now evolved into the eco-center of Nigeria. In the next 50 years, things are certain to be even more different. Lagos Future City Week is Africa's foremost solution-focused annual event dedicated to promoting sustainability and the future of living. This event is an initiative of New Town Development project by LandWey as a step into creating the future and reinventing the present. This event is in partnership with Lagos State and Lagos State SDG & Investment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Future of Lagos is here!
The Future of Lagos is here! Pulse Nigeria
The Future of Lagos is here!
The Future of Lagos is here! Pulse Nigeria

The event is slated to hold from 15-17 December 2022 at the LandWey Worklab, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ajah.

At this three-day event, we will have activities such as:

1. Virtual exhibitions of the Future

2. Demonstrations of industry tech-solutions

3. Presentations and panel discussions

4. Firesides chats about the future of various sectors

The Future of Lagos is here!
The Future of Lagos is here! Pulse Nigeria
The Future of Lagos is here!
The Future of Lagos is here! Pulse Nigeria

Lagos Future City Week is all about the fusion of sustainability and technology; announcing the arrival of the NEW LAGOS.

It’s the coming together of local and global innovators to actively pioneer the future of Health, Agriculture, Housing, Environment, Energy, Security, Transportation, and Waste Management in Lagos and Africa at large.

The Future of Lagos is here!
The Future of Lagos is here! Pulse Nigeria
The Future of Lagos is here!
The Future of Lagos is here! Pulse Nigeria

The objectives of this event include:

  1. To promote sustainable options for the future of living
  2. Invite participants to live a zero-waste lifestyle
  3. Make participants aware of industry crises and solutions available
  4. Demonstrate sustainable tech-solutions

What will Lagos look like in 40 years? Will all cars be electric? Will drones be the primary logistics model?

The Future of Lagos is here!
The Future of Lagos is here! Pulse Nigeria
The Future of Lagos is here!
The Future of Lagos is here! Pulse Nigeria

Come find out this and more at the maiden edition of the Lagos Future City Week; a conference curated by the Lagos Start Government, Lagos State SDG & Investment, and LandWey.

Register at www.lagosfuturecityweek.com to attend.

Don’t be left out! It promises to be an exposition of the future of Lagos.

#lagosfuturecityweek #LFCW2022

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByLagosFutureCityWeek

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

6 reasons why your nipples hurt

6 reasons why your nipples hurt

The Future of Lagos is here!

The Future of Lagos is here!

Ways to get your wife in the mood - Tips for husbands

Ways to get your wife in the mood - Tips for husbands

Here are 7 things your partner does not need to know about you

Here are 7 things your partner does not need to know about you

5 reasons to eat more of cashew nuts

5 reasons to eat more of cashew nuts

Wonderland Lagos unveils 'Tingo Mobile' as its headline sponsor

Wonderland Lagos unveils 'Tingo Mobile' as its headline sponsor

A look at the Chinese custom where brides must cry before getting married

A look at the Chinese custom where brides must cry before getting married

Lord's London Dry Gin sponsors the MI Abaga Trace Live Concert in Lagos, treats fans to an amazing night of Afro Rap music

Lord's London Dry Gin sponsors the MI Abaga Trace Live Concert in Lagos, treats fans to an amazing night of Afro Rap music

5 healthy Nigerian swallows you should try

5 healthy Nigerian swallows you should try

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A DECADE AFTER – Gaise Baba Live in Concert

A DECADE AFTER – Gaise Baba Live in Concert

Wonderland Lagos unveils 'Tingo Mobile' as its headline sponsor

Wonderland Lagos unveils 'Tingo Mobile' as its headline sponsor

Lord's London Dry Gin sponsors the MI Abaga Trace Live Concert in Lagos, treats fans to an amazing night of Afro Rap music

Lord's London Dry Gin sponsors the MI Abaga Trace Live Concert in Lagos, treats fans to an amazing night of Afro Rap music

Entertainment Week Lagos and Livespot X Festival | 11th - 18th December, 2022

Entertainment Week Lagos and Livespot X Festival | 11th - 18th December, 2022