The Lagos Future City Week is an exposition into the future of Lagos in the next 50 years. Over the last 50 years, Lagos has been identified with rapid urbanization and has now evolved into the eco-center of Nigeria. In the next 50 years, things are certain to be even more different. Lagos Future City Week is Africa's foremost solution-focused annual event dedicated to promoting sustainability and the future of living. This event is an initiative of New Town Development project by LandWey as a step into creating the future and reinventing the present. This event is in partnership with Lagos State and Lagos State SDG & Investment.
The Future of Lagos is here!

The event is slated to hold from 15-17 December 2022 at the LandWey Worklab, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ajah.
At this three-day event, we will have activities such as:
1. Virtual exhibitions of the Future
2. Demonstrations of industry tech-solutions
3. Presentations and panel discussions
4. Firesides chats about the future of various sectors
Lagos Future City Week is all about the fusion of sustainability and technology; announcing the arrival of the NEW LAGOS.
It’s the coming together of local and global innovators to actively pioneer the future of Health, Agriculture, Housing, Environment, Energy, Security, Transportation, and Waste Management in Lagos and Africa at large.
The objectives of this event include:
- To promote sustainable options for the future of living
- Invite participants to live a zero-waste lifestyle
- Make participants aware of industry crises and solutions available
- Demonstrate sustainable tech-solutions
What will Lagos look like in 40 years? Will all cars be electric? Will drones be the primary logistics model?
Come find out this and more at the maiden edition of the Lagos Future City Week; a conference curated by the Lagos Start Government, Lagos State SDG & Investment, and LandWey.
Register at www.lagosfuturecityweek.com to attend.
Don’t be left out! It promises to be an exposition of the future of Lagos.

---

