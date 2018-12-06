Pulse.ng logo
The Future Awards Africa 2018 special invite and style guide

The Future Awards Africa 2018 generates buzz with its invite, style guide showcasing the best of Nigeria’s culture

The invitation card design reflects the unique elements that bind us together as a nation as we inch closer to the upcoming 2019 general elections.

  • Published:
play The #TFAA2018 Exclusive Invite

The 13th edition of The Future Awards Africa (TFAA), the continent’s biggest youth event continues to generate online and offline excitement and anticipation with its event invite and style guide.

The invite and style guide showcases the best of Nigeria’s people, culture, resources, and diversity.

The Future Awards 2018 Invite reflections

play The invite showcases the best of Nigeria’s people, culture, resources, and diversity.

 

The invitation card design reflects the unique elements that bind us together as a nation as we inch closer to the upcoming 2019 general elections. The TFAA event style guide also emphasizes the strength of our rich and enduring culture.

play The style guide which is ‘Glam with a Touch of Culture’ is created by award-winning designers.

 

The guide which is ‘Glam with a Touch of Culture’ is created by award-winning designers, Lady Biba, Jane Michael, and Muktar Onifade with illustration by Lean Kid.

Once you get your invite, please play the guessing game in the card so we know how well you know Nigeria. Take a video and tag @tfaafrica for a repost.

Official hashtags for this year’s awards is #TFAA2018 and #NigeriasNewTribe.

The Future Awards Africa 2018‎ is presented by The Future Project, Guaranty Trust Bank, and H20h.

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

