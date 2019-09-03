The dazzling looks of Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky, Lagos

Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky Lagos was a night of raw energy but also of style and sophistication. The star-studded evening featured stylish guests in a spirited splash of black and gold, adorned as smooth as Johnnie Walker Black Label’s flavours.

At JJW Lagos, Johnnie Walker unveiled The Johnnie Walker Highball Cocktail Serve, a refreshing new way to enjoy the smooth flavours of Johnnie Walker Black Label.

With The Johnnie Walker Highball Cocktail Serve, guests were immersed in the mysteries of Johnnie Walker, flagged by Cola, Apple, Chapman, Pineapple and Orijin Zero cocktail recipes. The Johnnie Walker Highball cocktail proved to be more than just spirit and soda. It is a soulful infusion of Johnnie Walker whiskies into simple fruits notes in a highball glass - minimising the loss of bubbles and preserving the distinct flavour that comes with each refreshing sip.

Guest included Folu Storms, Cobhams Asuquo, Deyemi Okanlawon, Latasha Ngwube, Bolanle Austen-Peters, Akin Faminu among others. The JJW evening of glitz and glamour, style and flavours, was another night of success for Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky – a truly unforgettable experience.

See images below

